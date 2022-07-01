The NVIDIA Shield continues to be one of the most expensive Android TV media streamers on the market, but it’s also one of the most powerful… and one of the most well supported. NVIDIA regularly releases updates that bring bug fixes and new features, and the latest adds support for automatically enabling game mode on supported TVs, a notification to let you know when apps are using the microphone, and a night listening mode that can prevent unexpected loud noises from waking folks in your household, while also boosting the volume of whispering or other quiet sounds if you’re listening with the volume down low.

NVIDIA Shield

In other recent tech news from around the web, Asus is officially launching its next gaming phone on July 5, but Evan Blass has spilled some of the beans with a bunch of pictures of the upcoming phone. The Huawei MatePad Paper that was announced in February is now available in Europe. And if you want to play Elden Ring, but don’t have the hardware for it, now there’s another way… sort of… but not really. One developer has created an Elden Ring inspired Game Boy title that you can play in a browser… or on an actual Game Boy (or emulator). I’ll note that I couldn’t get the browser version to play in Chrome, but it worked in Firefox.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.