The NVIDIA Shield continues to be one of the most expensive Android TV media streamers on the market, but it’s also one of the most powerful… and one of the most well supported. NVIDIA regularly releases updates that bring bug fixes and new features, and the latest adds support for automatically enabling game mode on supported TVs, a notification to let you know when apps are using the microphone, and a night listening mode that can prevent unexpected loud noises from waking folks in your household, while also boosting the volume of whispering or other quiet sounds if you’re listening with the volume down low.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Asus is officially launching its next gaming phone on July 5, but Evan Blass has spilled some of the beans with a bunch of pictures of the upcoming phone. The Huawei MatePad Paper that was announced in February is now available in Europe. And if you want to play Elden Ring, but don’t have the hardware for it, now there’s another way… sort of… but not really. One developer has created an Elden Ring inspired Game Boy title that you can play in a browser… or on an actual Game Boy (or emulator). I’ll note that I couldn’t get the browser version to play in Chrome, but it worked in Firefox.

