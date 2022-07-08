The new Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 is a 13.3 inch mobile workstation-class laptop with support for up to a 2880 x 1800 pixel OLED display, up to an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6860Z processor, and up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

It’s also one of the first laptops to feature a Microsoft Pluton security co-processor and, as prominent Linux developer Matthew Garrett discovered, it ships with the UEFI configured to prevent you from booting anything other than Windows.

It’s actually pretty simple to flip a switch in the UEFI settings so that you can boot alternate operating systems, but it shows just how much control Microsoft has over the software you can run on computers that ship with Windows pre-installed.

It’s been more than a decade since Microsoft first began insisting that PC vendors enable Secure Boot on PCs that ship with Windows. While the move initially had some folks expressing concern that this would make it virtually impossible to boot Linux or other non-Microsoft operating systems on those computers, the issue has largely been moot, since most major Linux distributions make use of Microsoft’s support for 3rd-party UEFI certificates.

What’s unusual is that Lenovo’s new laptops with Ryzen 6000 series processors and Pluton security co-processors disable that functionality by default. At least there’s still a way to turn it back on… for now.

