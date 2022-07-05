Framework’s 2nd-gen modular laptop is set to begin shipping to customers this month… although customers who already have a 1st-gen model can also save some money by purchasing just a new mainboard with a 12th-gen Intel Core “Alder Lake” processor that will fit into last year’s laptop shell. But that’s just one of the ways Framework says its laptops are more sustainable than most. The company also incorporates a significant amount of recycled materials in the construction of its laptops.

In other news, after introducing a mini PC with support for up to an Intel Core i7-12700H processor earlier this year, Asus appears to be moving closer to actually selling the PN64. Google’s Data Safety labels are now visible in the Google Play Store, and all developers will need to provide info for their apps by July 20th. But it’s one step forward, one (or maybe two) back for privacy, as Google has also hidden the description of what permissions an app uses from the Play Store, which means you have to download an app to find out exactly which permissions (like storage, contacts, location, or camera) it will request.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

