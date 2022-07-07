Apple and Samsung are both set to launch new smartwatches later this year… and neither is doing a great job of keeping a lid on the top secret plans. Bloomberg reports that Apple will debut a new “extreme sports” model with a rugged design and bigger battery, while Samsung is allegedly planning to introduce a new Pro model that may better match your formal wear.

In other recent tech news from around the web, GPD has clarified that the optional 4G LTE module for the Win Max 2 mini gaming laptop will indeed support global cellular networks. And if you’re interested in using the little computer for gaming, then you’re almost certainly going to want to opt for a model with an AMD processor. And speaking of gaming, ever wonder what the original Game Boy would have looked like if it had a landscape orientation instead of portrait?

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

