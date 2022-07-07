Apple and Samsung are both set to launch new smartwatches later this year… and neither is doing a great job of keeping a lid on the top secret plans. Bloomberg reports that Apple will debut a new “extreme sports” model with a rugged design and bigger battery, while Samsung is allegedly planning to introduce a new Pro model that may better match your formal wear.

In other recent tech news from around the web, GPD has clarified that the optional 4G LTE module for the Win Max 2 mini gaming laptop will indeed support global cellular networks. And if you’re interested in using the little computer for gaming, then you’re almost certainly going to want to opt for a model with an AMD processor. And speaking of gaming, ever wonder what the original Game Boy would have looked like if it had a landscape orientation instead of portrait?

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Apple is allegedly preparing to launch an “extreme” sports watch this year with a 2 inch, 410 x 502px display, bigger battery and enhanced durability and fitness tracking. New Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE models are also said to be on the way. https://t.co/M0mGo3tojB — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 7, 2022

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 images leaked ahead of launch. There’s a new Galaxy Watch5 Pro model with a formal black or gray titanium design and a cheaper, more casual model with more color options. 4G LTE is optional on both. https://t.co/g83iiKy40j — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 7, 2022

What if the original Game Boy had been a landscape device rather than portrait? One hardware hacker transplanted the guts (and buttons & other parts) into a new shell to create the next best thing. https://t.co/zCcKjNB9yV — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 7, 2022

The GPD Win Max 2 is a mini-laptop made for gaming, available with Intel Core i7-1260P or AMD Ryzen 7 6800U chips. The former has an edge in CPU performance, but the latter is WAY better for gaming. https://t.co/lZg5TwqB8i — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 7, 2022

Update: The optional 4G LTE module for the GPD Win Max 2 mini-laptop will come in two versions, one for China and one for the rest of the world. The global version has a Qualcomm Snapdragon X5 LTE (9×07) chipset. https://t.co/gf8S4jvWgP — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 7, 2022

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.