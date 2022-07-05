Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is a 2-in-1 tablet with a 10.9 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel touchscreen LCD display, a detachable keyboard, and support for an optional USI 2.0 pen accessory with support for pressure-sensitive input.

First announced in February, the Chromebook Duet 3 is now available from Best Buy for $379.

That price tag makes Lenovo’s newest Chrome OS tablet a little more expensive than the first-gen Chromebook Duet (a 10 inch model that had a list price of $300 at launch), but more affordable than the 13.3 inch Chromebook Duet 5 (which has an OLED display and $500 price tag).

The new model is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor and supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4X memory and 256GB of eMMC storage, although the version Best Buy is selling is an entry-to-mid-range model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Other features include support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1, stereo speakers, and a built-in kickstand that lets you prop up the tablet on a desk, table, or other flat surfaces.

IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook (11”, 7) Display 11”

2000 x 1200 pixels (5:3 aspect ratio)

LCD

touchscreen with stylus support (optional) Processor Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform Memory 4GB or 8GB LDDR4X-2133 Storage 64GB / 128GB / 256GB eMMC Battery Up to 12 hours battery life

Supports 45W Quick Charge Connectivity Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.1 Ports 2 x USB 3.0 Gen 1 (Type-C)

Pogo-pin Cameras 8MP (rear)

5MP (front) Audio Stereo 1W speakers Dimensions 258 x 165 x 8mm

10.2″ x 6.5″ x 0.3″ Weight Tablet: 516.5 grams (1.14 pounds)

Folio case: 429.3 grams (0.95 pounds)

via Chrome Unboxed