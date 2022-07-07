The Intel NUC brand has long been associated with a line of small desktop computers sold by Intel. But NUC actually stands for “Next Unity of Computing,” and Intel has also been known to produce NUC-branded laptops from time to time.

Last summer the company introduced a gaming laptop called the NUC X15. At the time the 15.6 inch laptop was powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core-H processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070. Now it looks like a new model is on the way and it features Intel’s latest CPU and discrete graphics.

Intel hasn’t officially announced a new model yet, but @momomo_us has posted what looks like a leaked document with some details about two upcoming NUC X15 Laptop Kits:

Both models feature a 45-watt, 14-core, 20-thread processor with 6 Performance cores and 8 Efficiency cores and support for PCU speeds up to 4.7 GHz.

And both feature dual M.2 slots for solid state storage, SODIMM slots for upgradeable memory, and an Intel AX201 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The main difference between the two models appears to be the graphics card. The entry-level configuration features Intel’s mid-range discrete graphics solution for laptops with 16 Xe GPU cores, 16 ray tracing units, 8GB of GDDR6 memory with 224GB/s bandwidth, and a base frequency of 900 MHz. The higher-performance model has a 1.1 GHz base speed, 24 Xe cores, 24 ray tracing units, and 12GB of GDDR6 memory with 336 GB/s bandwidth among other things.

Arc A730M graphics will be a little more power hungry, with 80W – 120W TGP, compared to 60W – 80W for the Arc A550M GPU though. So I’d expect better gaming and/or professional graphics performance from the LAPAC71H, but longer battery life from the LAPAC71G, assuming they both have the same size battery.

While there’s no information about the display, screen resolution, ports, size, weight, or other features yet, the previous-gen NUC X15 Laptop Kit with an 11th-gen Intel “Tiger Lake” processor is available with up to FHD 240 Hz or QHD 165 Hz display panels and features a 94 Wh battery, 230Wh power supply, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2, and HDMI ports, an opto-mechanical keyboard with per-key RGB lighting, and a magnesium-alloy body weighing about 4.3 pounds.

via VideoCardz