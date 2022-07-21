Chinese phone maker Honor’s latest Android device isn’t a phone at all, but a mid-range tablet with a few unusual features… like way more speakers than you’d expect to find in a tablet.

The Honor Tablet 8 is up for pre-order in China today and should begin shipping in about a week. It has a 12 inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, and support for up to 8GB of RAM. And the tablet has eight speakers.

Most modern tablets have stereo speakers. A few have four. Honor’s tablet doubles that. The Honor Tablet 8 supports Huawei’s Histen sound effects as well as DTS audio so, as far as I can tell, the bonus speakers help deliver some sort of virtual surround sound experience.

Aside from the speaker system, the Honor Tablet 8 has the specs of a pretty solidly mid-range device:

Honor Tablet 8 specs Display 12 inches

2000 x 1200 pixels

195 ppi

IPS LCD

350 nits Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 RAM 4GB / 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB Ports USB Type-C

microSD card reader (up to 512GB) Cameras 5MP (rear)

5MP (front) Battery 7250 mAh Charging 22.5W Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

GPS / Beidou / Galileo / GLONASS Dimensions 279 x 174 x 7mm

11″ x 6.9″ x 0.3″ Weight 420 grams

15 ounces Price 4GB / 128GB for 1499 CNY

6GB / 128GB for 1799 CNY

8GB / 128GB for 1999 CNY

There’s no word on if or when the Honor Tablet 8 will be available outside of China.

via GamingSym, IT168, and MobileTelefon