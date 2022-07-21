Chinese phone maker Honor’s latest Android device isn’t a phone at all, but a mid-range tablet with a few unusual features… like way more speakers than you’d expect to find in a tablet.

The Honor Tablet 8 is up for pre-order in China today and should begin shipping in about a week. It has a 12 inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, and support for up to 8GB of RAM. And the tablet has eight speakers.

Most modern tablets have stereo speakers. A few have four. Honor’s tablet doubles that. The Honor Tablet 8 supports Huawei’s Histen sound effects as well as DTS audio so, as far as I can tell, the bonus speakers help deliver some sort of virtual surround sound experience.

Aside from the speaker system, the Honor Tablet 8 has the specs of a pretty solidly mid-range device:

Honor Tablet 8 specs
Display12 inches
2000 x 1200 pixels
195 ppi
IPS LCD
350 nits
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 680
RAM4GB / 6GB / 8GB
Storage128GB
PortsUSB Type-C
microSD card reader (up to 512GB)
Cameras5MP (rear)
5MP (front)
Battery7250 mAh
Charging22.5W
WirelessWiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
GPS / Beidou / Galileo / GLONASS
Dimensions279 x 174 x 7mm
11″ x 6.9″ x 0.3″
Weight420 grams
15 ounces
Price4GB / 128GB for 1499 CNY
6GB / 128GB for 1799 CNY
8GB / 128GB for 1999 CNY

There’s no word on if or when the Honor Tablet 8 will be available outside of China.

via GamingSym, IT168, and MobileTelefon

