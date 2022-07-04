The GPD Win Max 2 is a mini laptop with a 10 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display, a backlit keyboard and built-in game controllers above the keyboard that lets you hold the system like an oversized Nintendo DS or Game Boy Advance SP for gaming.
With a choice of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U or Intel Core i7-1260P processors, though the Win Max 2 is a full-fledged gaming PC. First unveiled in March, the GPD Win Max 2 is expected to begin shipping in September, 2022 and it goes up for pre-order July 7 through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign with prices starting at $899.
That starting price is for a very limited edition configuration though. Most backers will likely end up paying $999 or more. Here’s a run down of the pricing/configuration options that will be available during (and after) crowdfunding:
|Config
|IGG price
|Retail price
|6800U + 16GB + 128GB
|$899 (only 50 available)
|N/A
|6800U + 16GB + 1TB
|$999
|$1159
|1260P + 16GB + 1TB
|$999
|$1159
|6800U + 32GB + 1TB
|$1199
|$1359
|6800U + 32GB + 2TB
|$1299
|$1459
|1TB M.2 2230 SSD add-on
|$139
|$145
|4G LTE module add-on
|$79
|$89
That $899 entry-level model is an Indiegogo exclusive that ships with just a 128GB SSD, which isn’t much storage space for a gaming PC. But the GPD Win Max 2 has user upgradeable storage: the models listed above all ship with a M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD that can be replaced with up to a PCIe 4.0 SSD, but there’s also a smaller M.2 2230 PCIE 4.0 socket that can be used for additional storage.
The little laptop also has both a microSD card reader and a full-sized SD card reader, two Thunderbolt 4 ports (or USB4 on AMD models), three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1 ports, quad speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a webcam.
In addition to analog sticks, a D-Pad, and action buttons, the computer has shoulder triggers and two programmable action buttons on the bottom of the case, plus a trackpad between the controllers.
While most recent handheld gaming PCs are clearly designed exclusively for gaming, the Win Max 2 is basically a netbook-sized computer with a keyboard large enough for touch typing and a screen that might be large enough for getting real work done (I find multi-window multitasking tasking on 10 inch laptop screens can be a pain, but it’s theoretically possible). GPD even includes covers that you can slide over the game controllers when you’re not using them, to give the computer a more professional-looking design.
It’s also one of the few devices in this category with optional support for cellular data thanks to an optional 4G LTE module which will sell for $79 during crowdfunding or $89 at retail. The module supports LTE-TDD bands B34/Be38/B39/B40/B41 and LTE-FDD bands B/1/B3/B5/B8.
Here are detailed specs for the Win Max 2:
|GPD Win Max 2 (Intel)
|GPD Win Max 2 (AMD)
|Display
|10.1 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels
10-point capacitive touch
Pen support (4096 levels pressure sensitivity)
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-1260P
12-cores / 16-threads
20W – 28W power consumption
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
8-cores / 16-threads
15-28W power consumption
|GPU
|Intel Iris Xe
96 execution units
768 stream processors
Up to 1.45 GHz
|AMD Radeon 680M
RDNA 2 architecture
12 Computer Units
768 stream processors
Up to 2.2 GHz
|RAM
|LPDDR5-5200
16GB
Supports up to 64GB
|LPDDR5-6400
16GB or 32GB
Supports up to 64GB
|Storage
|M.2 2280 & M.2 2230
PCIe Gen 4.0 & PCIe Gen 3
Sold with up to 2TB (M.2 2280)
Supports up to 16TB (8TB per slot)
SD card reader
microSD card reader
|Ports
|2 x Thunderbolt 4
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
|2 x USB4
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
|Audio & video
|Quad speakers
3.5mm audio jack
2MP Webcam (below display)
|Input
|QWERTY keyboard (backlit)
Game controllers
Motion sensors
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor
|Battery & Charging
|67 Wh battery
100W USB Type-C
|Wireless
|WiFi
Bluetooth
4G LTE (optional)
|Material
|Aluminum-magnesium alloy
|Dimensions
|227 x 160 x 23mm
|Weight
|1005 grams
GPD says the Win Max 2 will get up to 3 hours of battery life under heavy use (like triple AAA gaming), but should provide 6 to 8 hours of battery life under more moderate usage of even longer run time for light use such as offline video playback.
You can find more details at the Indiegogo preview page or the Win Max 2 page on the GPD website. Or check out our handheld gaming PC comparison table to see how the Win Max 2 stacks up against the competition.
One more thing to keep in mind before pulling out your wallet: GPD, like most of the small Chinese companies operating in the niche handheld gaming PC market, has an occasionally spotty track record with quality control and customer support issues.
While the company has put out some very interesting hardware over the past few years, it’s also made snafus like shipping some devices with incorrect components or other hardware defects. So proceed with caution and expect that while you’ll literally get what you pay for, you may have trouble getting support from the company if you run into any hardware or software issues with the device that eventually shows up on your doorstep.
via @softwincn
What a greasy thing to do, offer 50 units with a smaller SSD just so everyone will say “$899 and up”, rather than “$999 and up”.
$899 SKU is completely irrelevant as there’s only 50 and not worth putting in the title as people will see that first and assume that’s what the Max 2 will normally cost when the fact is GPD is making sure their pricing is as uncompetitive as possible. At the real price, I expect PCIe 4.0 SSDs (reasonable), impeccable customer service (pffffttt), and high build quality (not gonna happen, it’s GPD).
To be fair, the prices aren’t bad for a laptop with those specs. It’s just that these things aren’t going to compete with laptops, they’re going up against other gaming handhelds.
Last year prices for those were definitely in the $1000 range, but the Steam Deck changed that and now the space is quickly dividing into models that are meant to undercut the Steam Deck on pricing or sell for much higher price tags while offering better specs.
It’s hard to compete with Valve when it comes to software and support though. And you’re right, I keep forgetting to add a disclaimer to posts like these that GPD and other handheld makers don’t have a great track record with customer service or quality control issues.