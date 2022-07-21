Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Google Pixel 6a is a smartphone with the same Google Tensor processor as Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. But with a $449 price tag, it’s a more affordable than those phones, which have starting prices of $599 and $899, respectively.

In order to shave the price, Google did cut some corners. The camera, speakers, and display are a bit less impressive, for example. But on paper, the Pixel 6a looks like it should offer pretty good bang for the buck. And now you can spend some of your bucks on it: the Pixel 6a is now available for pre-order from the Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers and wireless carriers, and it should be generally available starting July 28, 2022.

As revealed when Google announced the Pixel 6a in May, the phone has a 6.1 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel OLED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, 6GB of LPDDR5 memory, 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,400 mAh battery.

While the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have new camera systems featuring 50MP primary cameras, the Pixel 6a has the same 12MP dual camera setup as the last few generations of Pixel phones. These are still very good cameras… but they’re a few years old and may not be quite as good as what you’d get with one of Google’s latest flagship-class phones.

The Pixel 6a also has less RAM than its siblings, lacks support for wireless charging, has 2 microphones instead of 3, and it only rated IP67 for water resistance rather than IP68.

But again, for the most part, this is very much a Pixel 6 series device. It has a similar design and the exact same processor as its siblings. Here’s how Google’s newest mid-range smartphone fits into the Pixel 6 family:

Pixel 6a Pixel 6 Pixel 6 Pro Screen 6.1 inches, 60 Hz, 2400 x 1080 pixel OLED 6.4-inch, 90 Hz, 2400×1080 OLED 6.7-inch, 120 Hz, 3120×1440 LTPO OLED CPU Google Tensor

2 x Cortex-X1 cores @ 2.8 GHz

2 x Cortex-A76 cores @ 2.25 GHz

4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 Cores @ 1.8 GHz

5 nm GPU ARM Mali G78 MP20 RAM 6GB LPDDR5 8GB LPDDR5 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB UFS 3.1 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

UFS 3.1 Battery & charging 4400 mAh

Fast charging (wired) 4600 mAh

30W USB-PD 3.0 charging

21W wireless charging 5000 mAh

30W USB-PD 3.0 charging

23W wireless charging Wireless Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

GPS

NFC

5G mmWave & Sub-6 GHz Ports USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 Cameras (rear) 12.2MP dual pixel wide-angle

12MP ultrawide 50 MP Main

12 MP Wide Angle

Laser autofocus

OIS

Spectral and flicker sensor 50 MP Main

12 MP Wide Angle

48 MP 4x Telephoto

Laser autofocus

OIS

Spectral and flicker sensor Camera (front) 8MP 8 MP 11 MP Audio Stereo speakers

2 microphones Stereo speakers

3 microphones Security Under-display fingerprint reader Water resistance IP67 IP68 Dimensions 156 x 71.8 x 8.9mm 158.6 × 74.8 × 8.9 mm 163.9 × 75.9 × 8.9 mm Weight 178 g 207 g 210 g Starting price $449 $599 $899