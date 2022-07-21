Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Google Pixel 6a is a smartphone with the same Google Tensor processor as Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. But with a $449 price tag, it’s a more affordable than those phones, which have starting prices of $599 and $899, respectively.

In order to shave the price, Google did cut some corners. The camera, speakers, and display are a bit less impressive, for example. But on paper, the Pixel 6a looks like it should offer pretty good bang for the buck. And now you can spend some of your bucks on it: the Pixel 6a is now available for pre-order from the Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers and wireless carriers, and it should be generally available starting July 28, 2022.

As revealed when Google announced the Pixel 6a in May, the phone has a 6.1 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel OLED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, 6GB of LPDDR5 memory, 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,400 mAh battery.

While the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have new camera systems featuring 50MP primary cameras, the Pixel 6a has the same 12MP dual camera setup as the last few generations of Pixel phones. These are still very good cameras… but they’re a few years old and may not be quite as good as what you’d get with one of Google’s latest flagship-class phones.

The Pixel 6a also has less RAM than its siblings, lacks support for wireless charging, has 2 microphones instead of 3, and it only rated IP67 for water resistance rather than IP68.

But again, for the most part, this is very much a Pixel 6 series device. It has a similar design and the exact same processor as its siblings. Here’s how Google’s newest mid-range smartphone fits into the Pixel 6 family:

Pixel 6aPixel 6Pixel 6 Pro
Screen6.1 inches, 60 Hz, 2400 x 1080 pixel OLED6.4-inch, 90 Hz, 2400×1080 OLED6.7-inch, 120 Hz, 3120×1440 LTPO OLED
CPUGoogle Tensor
2 x Cortex-X1 cores @ 2.8 GHz
2 x Cortex-A76 cores @ 2.25 GHz
4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 Cores @ 1.8 GHz
5 nm
GPUARM Mali G78 MP20
RAM6GB LPDDR58GB LPDDR512GB LPDDR5
Storage128GB UFS 3.1128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1128GB / 256GB / 512GB
UFS 3.1
Battery & charging4400 mAh
Fast charging (wired)		4600 mAh
30W USB-PD 3.0 charging
21W wireless charging		5000 mAh
30W USB-PD 3.0 charging
23W wireless charging
WirelessWi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
GPS
NFC
5G mmWave & Sub-6 GHz
PortsUSB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1
Cameras (rear)12.2MP dual pixel wide-angle
12MP ultrawide		50 MP Main
12 MP Wide Angle
Laser autofocus
OIS
Spectral and flicker sensor		50 MP Main
12 MP Wide Angle
48 MP 4x Telephoto
Laser autofocus
OIS
Spectral and flicker sensor
Camera (front)8MP8 MP11 MP
AudioStereo speakers
2 microphones		Stereo speakers
3 microphones
SecurityUnder-display fingerprint reader
Water resistanceIP67IP68
Dimensions156 x 71.8 x 8.9mm158.6 × 74.8 × 8.9 mm163.9 × 75.9 × 8.9 mm
Weight178 g207 g210 g
Starting price$449$599$899

 

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.