The GOLE1 PRO is a computer with a 5.5 inch touchscreen display, a battery, and a low-power Intel Gemini Lake processor. With a fanless design and a display smaller than most smartphone screens, it’d be easy to think of the device as a tablet. But it’s thicker than most tablets and has the kind of port selection you’d find more often on a mini-desktop.
Up for pre-order for around $199 and up through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, the little computer is the latest in a line of small touchscreen desktops from Chinese company HIGOLE, the the makers of the GOLE1 mini PC I reviewed in 2016.
The basic design hasn’t changed much: the GOLE1 Pro is still a pocket-sized device with a touchscreen display, a bunch of ports, and a kind of chunky design. But while the GOLE1 shipped with a 2015-era Intel Atom x5-Z8300 processor, the new model comes with a choice of 6-watt Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core (2017) or 10-watt Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core (2019) chips.
The updated model also comes with better specs all around, although they do look a little dated in 2022 when Intel’s current-gen Jasper Lake chips would have offered better performance:
|GOLE1 Pro (J4125)
|GOLE1 Pro (N4000)
|Processor
|Intel Celeron J4125
4-cores, 4-threads
2 GHz base / 2.7 GHz burst
10 watt TDP
14nm
2019 release
|Intel Celeron N4000
2-cores, 2-threads
1.1 GHz base / 2.6 GHz burst
6 watt TDP
14nm
2017 release (currently discontinued)
|Graphics
|Intel UHD 600
250 MHz base / 750 MHz burst
12 execution units
|Intel UHD 600
200 MHz base / 650 MHz burst
12 execution units
|Display
|5.5 inches
Touchscreen
|RAM
|8GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|128GB SSD
|OS
|Windows 11 Pro
|Ports
|4 x USB 3.0 Type-A
1 x USB Type-C
2 x HDMI 2.0
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x Gigabit Ethernet
1 x microSD card reader (up to 256GB)
|Wireless
|WiFi 6
BT 5.2
|WiFi 5
BT 5.0
|Price
|$229 (early bird / crowdfunding)
$249 (crowdfunding)
|$199 (early bird / crowdfunding)
$219 (crowdfunding)
HIGOLE says the little computer has a metal chassis, a built-in mic and speaker (but no webcam), and support for up to two external 4K displays (which makes it a triple-display device, if you count the built-in screen).
There’s no word on the screen resolution of the 5.5 inch display or capacity of the built-in battery, so it’s difficult to say how useful the GOLE1 Pro would be as a portable computer. But it’s an interesting design for a mini PC, allowing you to use the built-in display for notifications, on-screen controls, video playback, or other functions while connected to an external screen for use as a primary display.
It’s kind of a form factor in search of a use case, but as I discovered when testing the original GOLE1, there’s still something compelling about this sort of little PC… especially given its fairly low price tag.
I like the design concept, but the poor battery life of their past model has me doubting that this PC would be useful to me at all. Not to mention the outdated CPU choices.
Intel Celeron N4000 (discontinued). Omg
It is much better to buy some AYA mini pc than this. In 2016 it was great.
The heck? These guys still exist?