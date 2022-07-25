The GOLE1 PRO is a computer with a 5.5 inch touchscreen display, a battery, and a low-power Intel Gemini Lake processor. With a fanless design and a display smaller than most smartphone screens, it’d be easy to think of the device as a tablet. But it’s thicker than most tablets and has the kind of port selection you’d find more often on a mini-desktop.

Up for pre-order for around $199 and up through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, the little computer is the latest in a line of small touchscreen desktops from Chinese company HIGOLE, the the makers of the GOLE1 mini PC I reviewed in 2016.

The basic design hasn’t changed much: the GOLE1 Pro is still a pocket-sized device with a touchscreen display, a bunch of ports, and a kind of chunky design. But while the GOLE1 shipped with a 2015-era Intel Atom x5-Z8300 processor, the new model comes with a choice of 6-watt Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core (2017) or 10-watt Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core (2019) chips.

The updated model also comes with better specs all around, although they do look a little dated in 2022 when Intel’s current-gen Jasper Lake chips would have offered better performance:

GOLE1 Pro (J4125) GOLE1 Pro (N4000) Processor Intel Celeron J4125

4-cores, 4-threads

2 GHz base / 2.7 GHz burst

10 watt TDP

14nm

2019 release Intel Celeron N4000

2-cores, 2-threads

1.1 GHz base / 2.6 GHz burst

6 watt TDP

14nm

2017 release (currently discontinued) Graphics Intel UHD 600

250 MHz base / 750 MHz burst

12 execution units Intel UHD 600

200 MHz base / 650 MHz burst

12 execution units Display 5.5 inches

Touchscreen RAM 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB SSD OS Windows 11 Pro Ports 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB Type-C

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x microSD card reader (up to 256GB) Wireless WiFi 6

BT 5.2 WiFi 5

BT 5.0 Price $229 (early bird / crowdfunding)

$249 (crowdfunding) $199 (early bird / crowdfunding)

$219 (crowdfunding)

HIGOLE says the little computer has a metal chassis, a built-in mic and speaker (but no webcam), and support for up to two external 4K displays (which makes it a triple-display device, if you count the built-in screen).

There’s no word on the screen resolution of the 5.5 inch display or capacity of the built-in battery, so it’s difficult to say how useful the GOLE1 Pro would be as a portable computer. But it’s an interesting design for a mini PC, allowing you to use the built-in display for notifications, on-screen controls, video playback, or other functions while connected to an external screen for use as a primary display.

It’s kind of a form factor in search of a use case, but as I discovered when testing the original GOLE1, there’s still something compelling about this sort of little PC… especially given its fairly low price tag.