Dell’s Inspiron 14 laptop lineup is getting an overhaul this summer with the launch of three new models (or five, depending on how you count, since two of the new laptops are available in Intel or AMD versions).

The new Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is the most powerful of the bunch thanks to support for up to an Intel Core i7-12700H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. But with a starting price of $1299, it’s also the most expensive model in the lineup. There are several more affordable options though.

The new Dell Inspiron 14 5000 series laptops, for example, are available with a choice of Intel Alder Lake-U, Alder Lake-P, or AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, and up to NVIDIA GeForce MX570 graphics. Prices start at $899.

And the new Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7000 series is a convertible model with a 360-degree hinge, Intel Alder Lake-U or AMD Ryzen 5000 processor options, and a an $849 starting price.

But while the Plus-branded model costs more, it also packs some better specs: it’s the only new model in the lineup to support up to 40GB of RAM, the only model with an HDMI 2.0 port, and the only model with Thunderbolt 4.

Here’s an overview of specs for Dell’s new Inspiron 14 series notebooks:

Inspiron 14 Plus (7420) Inspiron 14 (5420) Inspiron 14 (5425) Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (7420) Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (7425) Display 14 inches

2240 x 1400 pixels

non-touch

300 nits 14 inches

1920 x 1200 (250 nits) non-touch

2240 x 1400 pixels (300 nits) non-touch

1920 x 1200 pixels (250 nits) touch 14 inches

1920 x 1200 (250 nits) non-touch

2240 x 1400 pixels (300 nits) non-touch

1920 x 1200 pixels (250 nits) touch 14 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

touchscreen 14 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

touchscreen Processor Intel Core i5-12500H

Intel Core i7-12700H Intel Core i3-1215U

Intel Core i5-1235U

Intel Core i7-1255U

Intel Core i5-1240P

Intel Core i7-1260P AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Intel Core i3-1215U

Intel Core i5-1235U

Intel Core i7-1255U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Graphics Intel Iris Xe

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Intel UHD or Iris Xe

NVIDIA GeForce MX570 AMD Radeon 600M

NVIDIA GeForce MX550 Intel UHD or Iris Xe

NVIDIA GeForce MX550 AMD Radeon 600M Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11

Ubuntu (select countries) Windows 11 Windows 11 Windows 11 RAM Up to 40GB (8GB onboard + 32GB SODIMM)

DDR5-4800 Up to 32GB (2 x 16GB)

DDR4-3200 Up to 32GB (2 x 16GB)

DDR4-3200 Up to 32GB (2 x 16GB)

DDR4-3200 Up to 32GB (2 x 16GB)

DDR4-3200 Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB

PCIe NVMe SSD 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

PCIe NVMe SSD 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

PCIe NVMe SSD 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB

PCIe NVMe SSD 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB

PCIe NVMe SSD Ports 1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader 1 x HDMI 1.4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SD card reader 1 x HDMI 1.4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SD card reader 1 x HDMI 1.4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SD card reader 1 x HDMI 1.4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SD card reader Keyboard Spill-resistant

Backlit Spill-resistant

Backlit (optional) Spill-resistant

Backlit (optional) Spill-resistant

Backlit (optional) Spill-resistant

Backlit Webcam 1080p camera with privacy shutter

Dual microphones 1080p camera with privacy shutter

Dual microphones 720p or 1080p camera with privacy shutter

Dual microphones 1080p camera with privacy shutter

Dual microphones 1080p camera with privacy shutter

Dual microphones Wireless Intel AX201 (WiFi 6) or AX211 (WiFi 6E) WiFi 5, Intel AX201 (WiFi 6), or AX211 (WiFi 6E) WiFi 5 or WiFi 6 WiFi 6 or WiFi 6E MediaTek MT7921 WiFi6 Security Fingerprint reader (optional) Fingerprint reader (optional) Fingerprint reader (optional) Fingerprint reader (optional) Fingerprint reader (optional) Battery 54Wh or 64 Wh 54Wh or 64 Wh 54Wh or 64 Wh 41 Wh or 54Wh 54 Wh Charging 90W or 130W 65W 65W 65W USB-C 65W USBC-C Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 18.9mm

12.36″ x 8.96″ x 0.75″ 314 x 227.5 x 19mm

12.36″ x 8.96″ x 0.75″ 314 x 227.5 x 19mm

12.36″ x 8.96″ x 0.75″ 314 x 227.5 x 17.86mm

12.37″ x 8.96″ x 0.7″ 314 x 227.5 x 17.86mm

12.37″ x 8.96″ x 0.7″ Weight 1.68kg

3.7 pounds 1.54kg

3.4 pound 1.54kg

3.4 pound 1.57kg (3.46 pounds) with 41 Wh battery

1.63kg (3.61 pounds) with 54 Wh battery 1.63 kg

3.61 pounds