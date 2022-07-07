Dell’s Inspiron 14 laptop lineup is getting an overhaul this summer with the launch of three new models (or five, depending on how you count, since two of the new laptops are available in Intel or AMD versions).

The new Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is the most powerful of the bunch thanks to support for up to an Intel Core i7-12700H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. But with a starting price of $1299, it’s also the most expensive model in the lineup. There are several more affordable options though.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus (7420)

The new Dell Inspiron 14 5000 series laptops, for example, are available with a choice of Intel Alder Lake-U, Alder Lake-P, or AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, and up to NVIDIA GeForce MX570 graphics. Prices start at $899.

And the new Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7000 series is a convertible model with a 360-degree hinge, Intel Alder Lake-U or AMD Ryzen 5000 processor options, and a an $849 starting price.

But while the Plus-branded model costs more, it also packs some better specs: it’s the only new model in the lineup to support up to 40GB of RAM, the only model with an HDMI 2.0 port, and the only model with Thunderbolt 4.

Here’s an overview of specs for Dell’s new Inspiron 14 series notebooks:

Inspiron 14 Plus (7420)Inspiron 14 (5420)Inspiron 14 (5425)Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (7420)Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (7425)
Display14 inches
2240 x 1400 pixels
non-touch
300 nits		14 inches
1920 x 1200 (250 nits) non-touch
2240 x 1400 pixels (300 nits) non-touch
1920 x 1200 pixels (250 nits) touch		14 inches
1920 x 1200 (250 nits) non-touch
2240 x 1400 pixels (300 nits) non-touch
1920 x 1200 pixels (250 nits) touch		14 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
touchscreen		14 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
touchscreen
ProcessorIntel Core i5-12500H
Intel Core i7-12700H		Intel Core i3-1215U
Intel Core i5-1235U
Intel Core i7-1255U
Intel Core i5-1240P
Intel Core i7-1260P		AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U		Intel Core i3-1215U
Intel Core i5-1235U
Intel Core i7-1255U		AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
GraphicsIntel Iris Xe
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti		Intel UHD or Iris Xe
NVIDIA GeForce MX570		AMD Radeon 600M
NVIDIA GeForce MX550		Intel UHD or Iris Xe
NVIDIA GeForce MX550		AMD Radeon 600M
Operating SystemWindows 11Windows 11
Ubuntu (select countries)		Windows 11Windows 11Windows 11
RAMUp to 40GB (8GB onboard + 32GB SODIMM)
DDR5-4800		Up to 32GB (2 x 16GB)
DDR4-3200		Up to 32GB (2 x 16GB)
DDR4-3200		Up to 32GB (2 x 16GB)
DDR4-3200		Up to 32GB (2 x 16GB)
DDR4-3200
Storage256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB
PCIe NVMe SSD		256GB / 512GB / 1TB
PCIe NVMe SSD		256GB / 512GB / 1TB
PCIe NVMe SSD		128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB
PCIe NVMe SSD		128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB
PCIe NVMe SSD
Ports1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader		1 x HDMI 1.4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x SD card reader		1 x HDMI 1.4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x SD card reader		1 x HDMI 1.4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x SD card reader		1 x HDMI 1.4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x SD card reader
KeyboardSpill-resistant
Backlit		Spill-resistant
Backlit (optional)		Spill-resistant
Backlit (optional)		Spill-resistant
Backlit (optional)		Spill-resistant
Backlit
Webcam1080p camera with privacy shutter
Dual microphones		1080p camera with privacy shutter
Dual microphones		720p or 1080p camera with privacy shutter
Dual microphones		1080p camera with privacy shutter
Dual microphones		1080p camera with privacy shutter
Dual microphones
WirelessIntel AX201 (WiFi 6) or AX211 (WiFi 6E)WiFi 5, Intel AX201 (WiFi 6), or AX211 (WiFi 6E)WiFi 5 or WiFi 6WiFi 6 or WiFi 6EMediaTek MT7921 WiFi6
SecurityFingerprint reader (optional)Fingerprint reader (optional)Fingerprint reader (optional)Fingerprint reader (optional)Fingerprint reader (optional)
Battery54Wh or 64 Wh54Wh or 64 Wh54Wh or 64 Wh41 Wh or 54Wh54 Wh
Charging90W or 130W65W65W65W USB-C65W USBC-C
Dimensions314 x 227.5 x 18.9mm
12.36″ x 8.96″ x 0.75″		314 x 227.5 x 19mm
12.36″ x 8.96″ x 0.75″		314 x 227.5 x 19mm
12.36″ x 8.96″ x 0.75″		314 x 227.5 x 17.86mm
12.37″ x 8.96″ x 0.7″		314 x 227.5 x 17.86mm
12.37″ x 8.96″ x 0.7″
Weight1.68kg
3.7 pounds		1.54kg
3.4 pound		1.54kg
3.4 pound		1.57kg (3.46 pounds) with 41 Wh battery
1.63kg (3.61 pounds) with 54 Wh battery		1.63 kg
3.61 pounds

