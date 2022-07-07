Dell’s Inspiron 14 laptop lineup is getting an overhaul this summer with the launch of three new models (or five, depending on how you count, since two of the new laptops are available in Intel or AMD versions).
The new Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is the most powerful of the bunch thanks to support for up to an Intel Core i7-12700H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. But with a starting price of $1299, it’s also the most expensive model in the lineup. There are several more affordable options though.
The new Dell Inspiron 14 5000 series laptops, for example, are available with a choice of Intel Alder Lake-U, Alder Lake-P, or AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, and up to NVIDIA GeForce MX570 graphics. Prices start at $899.
And the new Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7000 series is a convertible model with a 360-degree hinge, Intel Alder Lake-U or AMD Ryzen 5000 processor options, and a an $849 starting price.
But while the Plus-branded model costs more, it also packs some better specs: it’s the only new model in the lineup to support up to 40GB of RAM, the only model with an HDMI 2.0 port, and the only model with Thunderbolt 4.
Here’s an overview of specs for Dell’s new Inspiron 14 series notebooks:
|Inspiron 14 Plus (7420)
|Inspiron 14 (5420)
|Inspiron 14 (5425)
|Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (7420)
|Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (7425)
|Display
|14 inches
2240 x 1400 pixels
non-touch
300 nits
|14 inches
1920 x 1200 (250 nits) non-touch
2240 x 1400 pixels (300 nits) non-touch
1920 x 1200 pixels (250 nits) touch
|14 inches
1920 x 1200 (250 nits) non-touch
2240 x 1400 pixels (300 nits) non-touch
1920 x 1200 pixels (250 nits) touch
|14 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
touchscreen
|14 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
touchscreen
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-12500H
Intel Core i7-12700H
|Intel Core i3-1215U
Intel Core i5-1235U
Intel Core i7-1255U
Intel Core i5-1240P
Intel Core i7-1260P
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
|Intel Core i3-1215U
Intel Core i5-1235U
Intel Core i7-1255U
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
|Intel UHD or Iris Xe
NVIDIA GeForce MX570
|AMD Radeon 600M
NVIDIA GeForce MX550
|Intel UHD or Iris Xe
NVIDIA GeForce MX550
|AMD Radeon 600M
|Operating System
|Windows 11
|Windows 11
Ubuntu (select countries)
|Windows 11
|Windows 11
|Windows 11
|RAM
|Up to 40GB (8GB onboard + 32GB SODIMM)
DDR5-4800
|Up to 32GB (2 x 16GB)
DDR4-3200
|Up to 32GB (2 x 16GB)
DDR4-3200
|Up to 32GB (2 x 16GB)
DDR4-3200
|Up to 32GB (2 x 16GB)
DDR4-3200
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB
PCIe NVMe SSD
|256GB / 512GB / 1TB
PCIe NVMe SSD
|256GB / 512GB / 1TB
PCIe NVMe SSD
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB
PCIe NVMe SSD
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB
PCIe NVMe SSD
|Ports
|1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
|1 x HDMI 1.4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x SD card reader
|1 x HDMI 1.4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x SD card reader
|1 x HDMI 1.4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x SD card reader
|1 x HDMI 1.4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x SD card reader
|Keyboard
|Spill-resistant
Backlit
|Spill-resistant
Backlit (optional)
|Spill-resistant
Backlit (optional)
|Spill-resistant
Backlit (optional)
|Spill-resistant
Backlit
|Webcam
|1080p camera with privacy shutter
Dual microphones
|1080p camera with privacy shutter
Dual microphones
|720p or 1080p camera with privacy shutter
Dual microphones
|1080p camera with privacy shutter
Dual microphones
|1080p camera with privacy shutter
Dual microphones
|Wireless
|Intel AX201 (WiFi 6) or AX211 (WiFi 6E)
|WiFi 5, Intel AX201 (WiFi 6), or AX211 (WiFi 6E)
|WiFi 5 or WiFi 6
|WiFi 6 or WiFi 6E
|MediaTek MT7921 WiFi6
|Security
|Fingerprint reader (optional)
|Fingerprint reader (optional)
|Fingerprint reader (optional)
|Fingerprint reader (optional)
|Fingerprint reader (optional)
|Battery
|54Wh or 64 Wh
|54Wh or 64 Wh
|54Wh or 64 Wh
|41 Wh or 54Wh
|54 Wh
|Charging
|90W or 130W
|65W
|65W
|65W USB-C
|65W USBC-C
|Dimensions
|314 x 227.5 x 18.9mm
12.36″ x 8.96″ x 0.75″
|314 x 227.5 x 19mm
12.36″ x 8.96″ x 0.75″
|314 x 227.5 x 19mm
12.36″ x 8.96″ x 0.75″
|314 x 227.5 x 17.86mm
12.37″ x 8.96″ x 0.7″
|314 x 227.5 x 17.86mm
12.37″ x 8.96″ x 0.7″
|Weight
|1.68kg
3.7 pounds
|1.54kg
3.4 pound
|1.54kg
3.4 pound
|1.57kg (3.46 pounds) with 41 Wh battery
1.63kg (3.61 pounds) with 54 Wh battery
|1.63 kg
3.61 pounds