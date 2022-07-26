Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is a laptop that packs a lot of bang for the buck… and as I discovered when reviewing the notebook last year, it does it while also bucking the trend of Pavilion-branded laptops feeling cheap compared with HP’s Envy and Spectre lineups.

The laptop has a list price of $750, but it’s often on sale for less… and right now you can pick up a model with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for just $550. Want beefier specs? You can upgrade to a Ryzen 7/16GB/512GB configuration for just $240 more – just hit the customize & buy button instead of the add to cart button to pick your specs.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 for $550 and up

