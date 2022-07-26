Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is a laptop that packs a lot of bang for the buck… and as I discovered when reviewing the notebook last year, it does it while also bucking the trend of Pavilion-branded laptops feeling cheap compared with HP’s Envy and Spectre lineups.
The laptop has a list price of $750, but it’s often on sale for less… and right now you can pick up a model with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for just $550. Want beefier specs? You can upgrade to a Ryzen 7/16GB/512GB configuration for just $240 more – just hit the customize & buy button instead of the add to cart button to pick your specs.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- HP Pavilion Aero 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 5625U/8GB/256GB for $550 – HP (add to cart)
- HP Pavilion Aero 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 5825U/16GB/512GB for $790 – HP (customize & buy)
- HP Envy 13″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $740 – HP
- MSI GF63 Thin 15.6″ 144 Hz gaming laptop w/Core i5-11400H/RTX 3050/8GB/256GB for $590 – Ant Online (via eBay)
- Refurb Acer Predator triton 500 SE 16″ gaming laptop w/Core i7-11800H/RTX 3060/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Acer (via eBay)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus 14″ FHD 144 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800HS/RTX 3060/16GB/512GB for $1100 – Best Buy (via eBay)
Storage
- Kingston DataTraveler 256GB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C flash drive for $40 – B&H
- Kingston DataTraveler 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C flash drive for $100 – B&H