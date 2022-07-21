Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store is giving away Tannenberg for free this week. Humble Bundle has the complete set of Railway Empire games on sale for $12. And StoryBundle is running a name your price deal for a bundle of sci-fi eBooks.
Meanwhile Woot’s Staff Picks sale has some good deals on laptops, tablets, and smartphones, among other things.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Tannenberg PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of Railway Empire PC games – Humble Bundle
- Epic Games Store Summer Sale – Epic Games Store
- PC Game sale – Microsoft Store
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi eBooks – StoryBundle
- Kindle Unlimited 4-month subscription for $5 – Amazon (select accounts only)
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4″ tablet + S-Pen for $590 and up – Woot
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4″ tablet w/S-Pen for $620 – Woot
Laptops
- HP Chromebook 14 w/Celeron N4120/4GB/64GB for $160 – Amazon
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 convertible w/Core i5-1235U/16GB/512GB for $676 – Lenovo (configure laptop & user coupons: SUPERTHINKJULY & BTS2022)
Other
- Anker Soundcore Life P3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $60 – Newegg (coupon: CTDBU2Z25)
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV, Echo, and Blink products for $9 and up – Woot
- Woot Staff Picks sale – Woot
In re: HP Chromebook 14 et alia, 1366×768, hell no!