Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Music streaming service Tidal is offering a $3 for 3-month subscription deal that lets you save $17 per month for the first three months of ad-free, high-quality music streaming (or $27 if you opt for the family plan). Just keep in mind that the deal is only available for new subscribers.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Lenovo Yoga i9 14″ 4K convertible w/Core i7-1185G7/16GB/512GB for $1100 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 w/Core i7-1255U/16GB/512GB for $834 – Lenovo (coupons: SUPERTHINKJULY & BTS2022)
- Acer Swift X 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800U/RTX 3050 Ti/16GB/512GB for $925 – Amazon
- Gigabyte U4 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1195G7/16GB/512GB for $550 – Newegg
- Acer Swift 3 13.5″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $460 – Newegg
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go w/Core i5-1035G1/4GB/64GB for $350 – Microsoft Store
Microsoft Surface Tablets
- Microsoft Surface Go 3 tablet for $350 and up – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i3-10005G1/4GB/128GB + pen for $530 – Woot
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i5-1035G4/8GB/128GB + pen for $600 – Woot
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/128GB + Type Cover for $630 – AntOnline (via eBay)
Downloads & Streaming
- TIDAL HiFi Plus individual or family plan 3-month subscription for $3 – Tidal (new customers only)
- Name your price for a bundle of LEGO PC games – Humble Bundle
Wireless audio
- JBL Endurance Peak waterproof true wireless Bluetooth sport earbuds for $30 – JBL (via eBay)
- Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth speaker for $100 – Harman Kardon
Other
- Netgear Orbi tri-band WiFi 6 mesh networking system (3-pack) for $380 – Woot (or refurbished 2-pack for $200)
- Save 10% site-wide + 15% extra with coupon – Aukey (coupon: AUKEY15)