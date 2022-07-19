Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy is selling Apple’s current-gen iPad mini for $100 off, but at $400 for a WiFi-only model with 64GB of storage, it’s still not exactly an impulse buy. But if you’re looking for something a bit cheaper, Quick Ship Electronics is selling Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite units for $220. That price is for an open box model, but it comes with a 1-year warranty and free returns.
The price also includes a Samsung S-Pen, a book cover, and a charger.
Tablets
- Open Box Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/64GB for $220 – Quick Ship Electronics (via eBay w/1-year warranty)
- Lenovo Tab P11 Plus 11″ tablet w/Helio G90T/4GB/128GB + pen & keyboard for $300 – Lenovo
- Apple iPad mini w/64GB for $400 – Best Buy
Wireless audio
- Anker Soundcore Life P2 true wireless earbuds for $36 – Anker (via eBay)
- JBL Tune 760NC wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $80 – Amazon
- JBL Live 660NC wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $130 – Amazon
- JBL Tour One wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $150 – Amazon
- JBL Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $125 – Woot