Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Did you pick up a cheap Kindle eReader or Fire tablet on Prime Day? Amazon’s been running a series of sales on Kindle eBooks that can help you fill it up cheap. Today’s deals include some popular sci-fi and fantasy titles as well as some fiction, mystery, young adult, and non-fiction.
For example, you can pick up the Kindle edition of Neil Gaiman & Terry Pratchett’s Good Omens for just $3 today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads
- Select NYT best selling Kindle eBooks for $5 or less – Amazon
- Termination Shock Kindle eBook by Neal Stephenson for $3 – Amazon
- Good Omens Kindle eBook by Neil Gaiman & Terry Pratchett for $3 – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of family-friendly PC games – Humble Bundle
Laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 14″ FHD laptop w/Celeron N5100/4GB/128GB for $250 – Lenovo
- HP Chromebook 14″ FHD convertible w/Core i3-1115G4/8GB/128GB for $399 – Best Buy
- MSI Prestige 14 Evo laptop w/Core i5-1155G7/16GB/512GB for $659 – Newegg
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $660 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Flex 5i 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/12GB/512GB for $750 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 14″ 4K laptop w/Core i7-1195G7/16GB/512GB for $850 – Microsoft
