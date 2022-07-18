Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Did you pick up a cheap Kindle eReader or Fire tablet on Prime Day? Amazon’s been running a series of sales on Kindle eBooks that can help you fill it up cheap. Today’s deals include some popular sci-fi and fantasy titles as well as some fiction, mystery, young adult, and non-fiction.

For example, you can pick up the Kindle edition of Neil Gaiman & Terry Pratchett’s Good Omens for just $3 today.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads

Laptops

Other