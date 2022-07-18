Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Did you pick up a cheap Kindle eReader or Fire tablet on Prime Day? Amazon’s been running a series of sales on Kindle eBooks that can help you fill it up cheap. Today’s deals include some popular sci-fi and fantasy titles as well as some fiction, mystery, young adult, and non-fiction.

For example, you can pick up the Kindle edition of Neil Gaiman & Terry Pratchett’s Good Omens for just $3 today.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads

Laptops

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. That iPad mini is an excellent deal for single people: buy an iPad and get a wife in one transaction. 😀

    Reply