Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

July is Anime Month at the Microsoft Store, which means you can score entire seasons of select shows for as little as $5 each.

Meanwhile if you’re looking for something a little interactive, Amazon Prime Day may be over, but if you’ve got a Prime account you can still pick up four free PC games from Prime Gaming or stream four more games from Amazon Luna for free until August 1st.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

PCs

PC accessories

Smartphones

Other