Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
July is Anime Month at the Microsoft Store, which means you can score entire seasons of select shows for as little as $5 each.
Meanwhile if you’re looking for something a little interactive, Amazon Prime Day may be over, but if you’ve got a Prime account you can still pick up four free PC games from Prime Gaming or stream four more games from Amazon Luna for free until August 1st.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Save up to 70% on anime movies & TV shows – Microsoft Store Anime Month sale
- Attack on Titan seasons for $5 and up – Microsoft Store
- Cowboy Bebop the complete series for $5 – Microsoft Store
- Four free PC games for Prime members – Amazon Prime Gaming
- Stream four video games for free until August 1 – Amazon Prime Gaming / Amazon Luna
- Save up to 75% on select PC games – Epic Games Store Summer Sale
PCs
- Gateway 14″ FHD laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB/1-year MS 365 Personal for $149 – Walmart
- Gateway 11.6″ convertible w/Snapdragon 7c/4GB/64GB for $199 – Walmart
- Dell Inspiron 14 w/Ryzen 7 5825U/16GB/512GB for $799 – Dell
- HP Envy 13″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/256GB for $900 – HP
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5800U/16GB/512GB for $1000 – HP
PC accessories
- HyperX Alloy Origins 65 mechanical 65% RGB backlit keyboard for $50 – HP
- Lenovo Legion K300 RGB gaming keyboard for $28 – Lenovo
- HP wireless mouse for $10 – HP
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 4 w/64GB for $230 – Woot
- Google Pixel 5 w/128GB for $430 – Woot
- Google Pixel 6 Pro for $699 – Google Store
- Select Motorola phones for $130 and up – Woot
Other
- Beast Studio Buds true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $100 – Amazon
- Beats Studio3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $200 – Amazon
- Kobo Clara HD 6″ eReader for $81 – Kobo (coupon: PERKOPOLIS)