Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but you can still score some pretty good deals on laptops, tablets, and other devices today from Amazon and beyond.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Wonder Boy: The Dragons Trap PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms PC game (with Gladiators of the Black Pits Pack) for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Focus Entertainment Bundle
- Audible Premium Plus 3-month trial for free – Amazon
- Name our price for a bundle of Judge Dredd digital comics – Humble Bundle
Smartphones & Tabets
- Google Pixel 6 Pro for $699 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 for $40 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) for $60 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ tablet for $130 – Amazon
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Helio P60T/4GB/128GB for $149 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5″ tablet for $180 and up – Amazon
- Nokia T20 10.4″ tablet for $193 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/S-Pen for $300 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ tablet for $380 and up – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11″ tablet for $600 and up – Amazon
Laptops
- Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook 11.6″ convertible w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $99 – Best Buy
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $660 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13″ AMOLED laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $700 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i7-1255U/16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 14″ 4K laptop w/Core i7-11955G7/16GB/512GB for $850 – Microsoft Store
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 14″ 144Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800HS/RTX 3060/16GB/512GB for $1150 – Best Buy
Media Streamers
- Roku Express 4K+ for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 – Amazon
- Chromecast with Google TV for $40 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra for $70 – Amazon