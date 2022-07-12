Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
If you’ve been on the internet today, you probably know it’s Amazon Prime Day, which means you can score discounts on a wide range of products… if you have an Amazon Prime membership (or sign up for a free trial). I’ve rounded up a few favorites.
But not all of today’s best deals come from Amazon. Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals from other stores.
Smartphones & Tablets
- Google Pixel 6 for $499 and up – Google Store
- Google Pixel 6 Pro for $699 and up – Google Store
- Microsoft Surface Duo dual-screen smartphone w/SWD855/6GB/128GB for $420 – Woot
- Onn 7″ Android tablet (2021) w/16GB for $50 – Walmart
- Gateway 10.1″ Android tablet w/32GB for $69 – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4″ AMOLED Android tablet w/128GB for $620 – Woot
eReaders
- Kobo Clara HD 6″ eReader for $90 – Kobo
- Kobo Libra 2 7″ eReader for $160 – Kobo
- Kobo Sage 8″ eReader for $230 – Kobo
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Helio P60T/4GB/128GB for $149 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 514 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 3 3250C/4GB/64GB for $199 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook 5i 14″ w/Pentium Gold 7505/4GB/128GB for $280 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13.3″ QLED convertible w/Celeron 5205U/4GB/64GB for $399 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook x2 11″ 2-in-1 w/Snapdragon 7c/8GB/128GB for $420 – HP
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13.3″ QLED convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/128GB for $529 – Best Buy
Windows laptops & tablets
- Gateway 14″ FHD laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB/1-year MS 365 Personal for $149 – Walmart
- Gateway 13.3″ notebook w/SD850/4GB/128GB/4G LTE for $349 – Walmart
- HP Tablet 11 w/Pentium Silver N6000/8GB/128GB for $350 – HP
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 w/Ryzen 5 5625U/8GB/256GB for $550 – HP
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13.3″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB256GB for $550 – Best Buy
- MSI GF63 Thin 15.6″ 144 Hz gaming laptop w/Core i5-11400H/RTX 3050/8GB/256GB for $630 – Ant Online (via eBay)
- Dell Inspiron 14 convertible w/Core i5-1155G7/8GB/512GB for $637 – Dell
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/12GB/512GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 14 convertible w/Core i7-1195G7/8GB/512GB for $750 – Dell
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13.3″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
- HP Envy 13 w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/256GB for $900 – HP
- HP Victus 16.1″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800H/RTX 3050 Ti/16GB/512GB for $1000 – HP
- Dell XPS 13 4K touchscreen laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $1029 – Dell
Wireless audio
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $91 – Walmart
- JBL Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $125 – Woot
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $85 and up – Walmart
Smart Speakers & Displays
- Google Nest Hub smart display for $55 – Google Store
- Google Nest Audio smart speaker for $60 – Google Store
- Google Nest Hub Max smart display for $169 – Google Store
Other
- Save 40% sitewide on chargers, power banks, hubs, and audio accessories – Aukey
- Tascam Portacapture X8 6-input 8-track handheld multitrack audio recorder for $399 – B&H
- Google Chromecast for $40 – Google Store
- Logitech Pro Stream Cam 1080p webcam for $56 – Walmart
- Humble Choice subscription for $6/month for up to 2 months – Humble Bundle