Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow, but a bunch of early Prime Day deals are already live at Amazon.com. Prefer to shop elsewhere? Best Buy is running a Black Friday in July sale this week. The Microsoft Store has deals on dozens of laptops. And eBay’s 20% sale on refurbished products runs through Wednesday.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Windows Laptops & 2-in-1 PCs ($300 and under)

Windows Laptops & 2-in-1 PCs (over $300)

Chromebooks

Smartphones

Tablets

Wireless audio & wearables

Media Streamers

eReaders

eBooks & audiobooks

Storage

Other