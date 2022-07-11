Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow, but a bunch of early Prime Day deals are already live at Amazon.com. Prefer to shop elsewhere? Best Buy is running a Black Friday in July sale this week. The Microsoft Store has deals on dozens of laptops. And eBay’s 20% sale on refurbished products runs through Wednesday.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Windows Laptops & 2-in-1 PCs ($300 and under)
- Asus E410MA 14″ laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $100 – Best Buy
- Asus E210MA 11.6″ laptop w/Celeon N4020/4GB/64GB for $130 – Best Buy
- Lenovo 100e 11.6″ laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $140 – Microsoft Store
- HP ProBook x360 11 G5 EE 11.6″ convertible w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $199 – Microsoft Store
- Dell Latitude 3190 11.6″ laptop w/Celeron N4120/4GB/128GB for $229 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i 10″ 2-in-1 w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $240 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 13.5″ w/Core i5-1035G1/4GB/64GB for $300 – Microsoft Store
Windows Laptops & 2-in-1 PCs (over $300)
- MSI Modern 15 laptop w/Ryzen 7 5700U/8GB/512GB for $549 – Newegg
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13.3″ AMOLED laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $600 – Microsoft Store
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $700 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13.3″ AMOLED laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $700 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 13.3″ laptop w/Intel Alder Lake for $850 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 13.3″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i7-1255U/16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Ideapad Slim 9i 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1195G7/16GB/512GB for $850 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 13.3 OLED foldable tablet w/Core i5-L16G7/8GB/256GB for $949 – Ant Online (via eBay)
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB?64GB for $79 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Flex 3 11.6″ convertible Chromebook w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $99 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ FHD 2-in-1 tablet w/Helio P60T/4GB/64GB for $149 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 514 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 3 3250C/4GB/64GB for $199 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook 5i 14″ w/Pentium Gold 7505/4GB/128GB for $300 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 12.4″ 2.5K convertible w/Celeron N4500/4GB/128GB for $349 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13.3″ QLED convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/128GB for $529 – Best Buy
Smartphones
- Nokia XR20 5G w/SD480/6GB/128GB for $400 – Amazon
- Google Pixel 6 w/Tensor/8GB for $499 and up – Amazon (or Google Store)
- Google Pixel 6 Pro w/Tensor/12GB for $699 and up – Amazon (or Google Store)
Tablets
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) for $60 – Amazon (Prime exclusive deal)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ tablet for $130 and up – Samsung (or open box from Quick Ship Electronics/eBay for $90)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5″ tablet for $180 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/S-Pen for $300 and up – Amazon
- Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) for $299 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11″ tablet for $600 and up – Amazon
- Apple iPad Pro 11 (2021) for $699 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4″ tablet for $800 and up – Amazon
Wireless audio & wearables
- JBL Tune 230NC true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $60 – Best Buy
- Amazon Echo Buds for $70 – Amazon (Prime exclusive deal)
- Amazon Echo Frames for $100 – Amazon (Prime exclusive deal)
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $12 – Amazon (Prime exclusive deal)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $17 – Amazon (Prime exclusive deal)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon (Prime exclusive deal)
- Roku Express 4K+ (2021) for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021) for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 – Amazon (Prime exclusive deal)
- Chromecast with Google TV for $40 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Cube for $50 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $60 – Amazon (Prime exclusive deal)
- Roku Ultra (2022) for $80 – Amazon
- Apple TV 4K for $120 – Amazon
eReaders
- Refurb Amazon Kindle eReaders for $30 and up – Woot
- Amazon Kindle Kids for $50 – Amazon (Prime exclusive deal)
- Refurb Kindle Paperwhite (2018) for $65 – Amazon
eBooks & audiobooks
- Select Kindle eBooks for $1 and up – Amazon
- Select audiobooks for 75% off – Audible
Storage
- WD Elements SE 1TB portable SSD for $90 – Amazon
- WD My Passport 1TB portable SSD for $110 – Amazon
- WD My Book 18TB external desktop HDD for $306 – Amazon