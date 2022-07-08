Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Microsoft Store is running a sale on a bunch of laptop computers with previous-gen hardware including 11th-gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 5000U series processors, making today a pretty good day to pick up a thin and light notebook with an OLED display, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, for example.

But if you’re looking for a model with current-gen hardware, Lenovo’s got you covered with a new ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 notebook sporting a 13.3 inch display, and an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor. It’s on sale at Lenovo.com for $1072, but the price falls to $862 when you use the coupons SUPERTHINKJULY and BFIJTHINKOFFER and checkout.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 for $862 with coupons SUPERTHINKJULY & BFIJTHINKOFFER

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Media Streamers

Other

