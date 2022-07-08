Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Microsoft Store is running a sale on a bunch of laptop computers with previous-gen hardware including 11th-gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 5000U series processors, making today a pretty good day to pick up a thin and light notebook with an OLED display, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, for example.
But if you’re looking for a model with current-gen hardware, Lenovo’s got you covered with a new ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 notebook sporting a 13.3 inch display, and an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor. It’s on sale at Lenovo.com for $1072, but the price falls to $862 when you use the coupons SUPERTHINKJULY and BFIJTHINKOFFER and checkout.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14″ laptop w/Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 /4GB/128GB for $220 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.6″ AMOLED laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $590 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.6″ AMOLED laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $750 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13.3″ AMOLED laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $600 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13.3″ AMOLED laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $700 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 w/Ryzen 7 6800U/16GB/512GB for $862 – Lenovo (coupons: SUPERTHINKJULY & BFIJTHINKOFFER )
- Razer Book 13 w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $900 – Microsoft Store
- LG Gram 2.4 pound 16″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $950 – Microsoft Store
Media Streamers
- Roku Express for $18 – Amazon
- Roku Express 4K+ for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $30 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra for $80 – Amazon
- Roku Streambar for $90 – Roku
- Roku Streambar Pro for $150 – Roku