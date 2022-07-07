Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store is giving away two free PC games this week, Ancient Enemy and Killing Floor 2. Ebay is offering 20% off select refurbished products when you use the coupon SUMMER20SAVE. And Amazon’s early Prime Day deals continue: you can pick up a 1080p Fire TV Stick for $18 or an Kindle Kids eReader for $50.
Here’s the nifty thing about Amazon’s Kids edition Kindle and Fire devices: the hardware is identical to what you’d get if you bought the grown up version. Just delete the kid’s profile if you’re not going to use it. But Amazon also throws in a cover, a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a 2-year worry-free guarantee (if your device breaks for any reason, Amazon will replace it). And right now you can get all those things for less than the price of a standard Kindle.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets & ereaders
- Amazon Kindle Kids eReader w/cover, 1-year Kids+ subscription and 2-year worry-free guarantee for $50 – Amazon (Prime exclusive deal)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro (2019) tablet w/cover, 1-year Kids+ subscription and 2-year worry-free guarantee for $50 – Amazon (Prime exclusive deal)
- Amazon Fire 7 (2019) tablet for $30 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) for $70 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) for $100 and up – Amazon
- HP 11″ Win11 tablet w/Pentium Silver N6000/4GB/128GB for $250 – Best Buy
- HP 11″ Win11 tablet w/Pentium Silver N6000/4GB/128GB + keyboard for $350 – Best Buy
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $17 – Amazon (Prime exclusive deal)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40 – Amazon (Prime exclusive deal)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $60 – Amazon (Prime exclusive deal)
- Roku Express 4K+ for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $30 – Amazon
- Roku Streambar 4K HDR media streamer for $90 – Amazon
Audio
- Refurb Jabra Elite 3 true wireless earbuds for $28 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: SUMMER20SAVE)
- Refurb Sony LinkBuds WFL900/H true wireless earbuds for $64 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: SUMMER20SAVE)
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $120 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: SUMMER20SAVE)
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $171 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: SUMMER20SAVE)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $180 – Secondipity (via eBay) (or new for $266 from Newegg)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $223 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: SUMMER20SAVE)
Networking
- D-Link Eagle Pro AI mesh WiFi 6 AX1500 router system (2-pack) for $90 – Amazon
- D-Link Eagle Pro AI mesh WiFi 6 AX1500 router system (3-pack) for $108 – Amazon
- D-Link AX5400 WiFi 6 router for $117 – Amazon
- Refurb TP-Link AX11000 12-stream tri-band WiFi 6 gaming router for $147 – TP-Link (via eBay w/coupon: SUMMER20SAVE)
Games
- Ancient Eney PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Killing Floor 2 PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Bundle
eBooks
- Select Kindle eBooks for $1 and up – Amazon
- Name your price for up to 56 Doctor Who digital comics – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of pop culture eBooks – StoryBundle
Other
- Kingston DataTraveler 64GB USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive for $5 – B&H (or 3-pack for $14)
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th-gen) for $20 – Amazon (Prime exclusive deal)
- Save 20% (up to $100) on select refurbished products – eBay (coupon: SUMMER20SAVE)