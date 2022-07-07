Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Epic Games Store is giving away two free PC games this week, Ancient Enemy and Killing Floor 2. Ebay is offering 20% off select refurbished products when you use the coupon SUMMER20SAVE. And Amazon’s early Prime Day deals continue: you can pick up a 1080p Fire TV Stick for $18 or an Kindle Kids eReader for $50.

Here’s the nifty thing about Amazon’s Kids edition Kindle and Fire devices: the hardware is identical to what you’d get if you bought the grown up version. Just delete the kid’s profile if you’re not going to use it. But Amazon also throws in a cover, a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a 2-year worry-free guarantee (if your device breaks for any reason, Amazon will replace it). And right now you can get all those things for less than the price of a standard Kindle.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets & ereaders

Media Streamers

Audio

Networking

Games

eBooks

Other