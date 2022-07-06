Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Today is the last day of eBay’s July Savings sale with 20% off thousands of items. So it’s your last chance, for example, to pick up a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for $120. That deal is for an open box model, but it comes with a 1-year warranty.
Meanwhile Amazon’s early Prime Day deals continue and the company has also added a new perk for Prime members: a free 1-year subscription to Grubhub+.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- MINISFORUM UM560 barebones mini PC w/Ryzen 5 5625U for $349 – MINISFORUM (coupon: DBP2VS3P4PQX)
- Acer Swift 3 13.5″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $460 – Newegg
- MSI Modern 15 laptop w/Ryzen 7 5700U/8GB/512GB for $549 – Newegg
Tablets and smartphones
- TCL Tab 10S 10.1″ FHD tablet w/MT8768/3GB RAM for $144 and up – Amazon
- Open Box Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Android tablet w/1-year warranty for $90 – Quick Ship Electronics (via eBay)
- Google Pixel 5 w/SD765G/8GB/128GB for $450 – Woot
Downloads & Streaming
- Pandora Premium or Plus subscriptions for $0.01 for the first month – Best Buy
- 18 Amazon Prime Video Channels for $1 per month each for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Video
- 1-year Grubhub+ subscription free for Prime members – Amazon
- Select Kindle eBooks for $1 and up – Amazon
- Lilith’s Brood: The Complete Xeongenesis Trilogy Kindle eBooks by Octavia Butler for $5 – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of fiction eBooks set in board game & video game worlds – Humble Bundle
Charging
- RAVPower 30W USB-C & USB-A wall charger for $10 – Newegg
- RAVPower 40W 4-port USB-A wall charger for $11 – Newegg
- RAVPower 65W GaN Tech USB-C & USB-A wall charger + cable for $20 – RAVPower (coupon: RPEN4)
- RAVPower 26800 mAh portable power bank for $18 – Newegg
Other
- Open Box Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 w/1-year warranty for $120 – Quick Ship Electronics (via eBay w/coupon: JULYSAVINGS)
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $22 – Amazon
- Amazon Glow with Tangram Bits for $150 – Amazon (Prime member exclusive)