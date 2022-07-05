Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon Prime Day is still a week away, but just like Black Friday, Amazon’s annual sales event has a way of creeping forward. Case in point: Amazon is already running a bunch of “Early Prime Day Deals” that will let you pick up older Fire tablets for as little as $30, current-gen Echo Dot smart speakers for $20, or a Kindle Kids edition eReader for $50, among other things.

Don’t need new hardware? Amazon’s also offering cheap subscriptions to a bunch of streaming video services: you can pay $1 per month for each for up to 2 months for Showtime (normally $11/month), Paramount+ (usually $10/month), STARZ (typically $9/month) and more than a dozen others.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

Tablets

Smart Speakers

Other