Amazon Prime Day is still a week away, but just like Black Friday, Amazon’s annual sales event has a way of creeping forward. Case in point: Amazon is already running a bunch of “Early Prime Day Deals” that will let you pick up older Fire tablets for as little as $30, current-gen Echo Dot smart speakers for $20, or a Kindle Kids edition eReader for $50, among other things.
Don’t need new hardware? Amazon’s also offering cheap subscriptions to a bunch of streaming video services: you can pay $1 per month for each for up to 2 months for Showtime (normally $11/month), Paramount+ (usually $10/month), STARZ (typically $9/month) and more than a dozen others.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Amazon Prime Channels for $1 per month for up to 2 months
- Acorn
- AMC+
- BET+
- Discovery+
- Epix
- Hallmark Movies Now
- Motortrend
- Movie Sphere
- Noggin
- Pantaya
- Paramount+
- PBS Documentaries
- PBS Kids
- PBS Masterpiece
- Showtime
- Starz
Downloads & Streaming
- Amazon Music Unlimited 4-month free trial – Amazon (new subscribers)
- Audible Premium Plus 3-month subscription for free – Amazon (new subscribers)
- Tidal HiFi Plus individual or family 3-month subscription for $0.01 – Best Buy
- Cowboy Bebop (complete series) for $4 – Amazon (or Google Play Store)
Tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 (2019) w/16GB for $30 – Amazon (Prime member exclusive)
- Amazon Fire 7 (2019) w/32GB for $33 – Amazon (Prime member exclusive)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablets (2019) for $50 – Amazon (Prime member exclusive)
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) for $100 and up – Amazon
- HP 11″ Win11 tablet w/Pentium Silver N6000/4GB/128GB + detachable keyboard for $400 – Best Buy
Smart Speakers
- Amazon Echo Glow for $17 – Amazon (Prime member exclusive)
- Amazon Echo Dot for $20 – Amazon (Prime member exclusive)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $35 – Amazon (Prime member exclusive)
- Amazon Echo for $60 – Amazon (Prime member exclusive)
Other
- Save 20% off thousands of items – eBay (coupon: JULYSAVINGS)
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $99 – Best Buy
- Amazon Kindle Kids for $50 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $60 – Amazon
- Anker 20W USB Type-C wall charger for $13 – Newegg (coupon: FTPBU8464)