Amazon Prime Day is still a week away, but just like Black Friday, Amazon’s annual sales event has a way of creeping forward. Case in point: Amazon is already running a bunch of “Early Prime Day Deals” that will let you pick up older Fire tablets for as little as $30, current-gen Echo Dot smart speakers for $20, or a Kindle Kids edition eReader for $50, among other things.

Don’t need new hardware? Amazon’s also offering cheap subscriptions to a bunch of streaming video services: you can pay $1 per month for each for up to 2 months for Showtime (normally $11/month), Paramount+ (usually $10/month), STARZ (typically $9/month) and more than a dozen others.

Amazon Prime Channels

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Amazon Prime Channels for $1 per month for up to 2 months

Downloads & Streaming

Tablets

Smart Speakers

Other

