Since launching a few years ago the Epic Games Store has given away one PC game for free every week. This week it’s not doing that… it’s giving away three. To be fair, this isn’t the first time that’s happened, but it’s certainly a rarity.
Meanwhile it’s the start of a new month, which means Amazon Prime members have four new games to stream for free from the company’s Luna game streaming services. And ahead of Amazon prime Day (July 12 and 13), the company is also giving away a free 4-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited or a 3 month subscription to Audible Premium Plus for new subscribers.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC Games
- Geneforge 1: Mutagen for free – Epic Games Store
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends for free – Epic Games Store
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead for free – Epic Games Store
- Stream Overcooked! 2, Mega Man 11, Castlevania Anniversary Edition and StkateBIRD for free – Amazon Luna (Prime Gaming)
- 31 PC games free for Prime members – Amazon Prime Gaming
- GOG Weekend Sale (save up to 90% on select games) – GOG
- Steam Summer Sale – Steam
Downloads & Streaming
- Inoreader Pro 3-month subscription (RSS feed reader) for $1 – Inoreader
- Audible Premium Plus 3-month subscription free for new subscribers – Amazon
- Amazon Music Unlimited 4-month subscription free for new subscribers – Amazon
- Name your price for the complete set of Love and Rockets digital comics – Humble Bundle
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5″ Android tablet for $160 and up – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11″ Android tablet w/128GB for $574 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 w/256GB for $650 – Amazon
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $79 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Flex 3 11.6″ convertible Chromebook w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $109 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 14″ convertible w/Celeron N4500/4GB/128GB for $369 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13″ QLED convertible w/Celeron 5205U/4GB/64GB for $399 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13.3″ QLED convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/128GB for $549 – Best Buy
Windows laptops
- Asus 11.6″ Win11 laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $110 – Best Buy
- Asus 14″ Win11 laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $150 – Best Buy
- HP 14″ laptop w/Celeron N4500/8GB/128GB for $280 – HP
- Asus ZenBook 14″ 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i5-1240P/8GB/256GB for $500 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion Aero 13z w/Ryzen 5 5625U/8GB?256GB for $550 – HP (upgrade to 16GB RAM for $600)
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13.3″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/256GB for $600 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ 2.2K convertible w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/5123GB for $800 – Best Buy
Other
- Best Buy 4th of July Sale – Best Buy
- Save 20% on thousands of products – eBay (coupon: JULYSAVINGS)
- Tile Starter Pack (Mate & Slim) for $40 – Amazon
- JBL Endurance Race true wireless earbuds for $60 – JBL