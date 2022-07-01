Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Since launching a few years ago the Epic Games Store has given away one PC game for free every week. This week it’s not doing that… it’s giving away three. To be fair, this isn’t the first time that’s happened, but it’s certainly a rarity.

Epic Games Store

Meanwhile it’s the start of a new month, which means Amazon Prime members have four new games to stream for free from the company’s Luna game streaming services. And ahead of Amazon prime Day (July 12 and 13), the company is also giving away a free 4-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited or a 3 month subscription to Audible Premium Plus for new subscribers.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PC Games

Downloads & Streaming

Tablets

Chromebooks

Windows laptops

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.