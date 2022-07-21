Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Brydge has a history of producing PC and mobile accessories that let you use tablets as if they were laptops or laptops as if they were desktops. The new Brydge ProDock falls in the latter category.

It’s a vertical docking station that effectively a 2021 MacBook Pro or 2022 MacBook Air into a Mac Mini. Just slide your notebook into the Thunderbolt 4 dock to connect displays, chargers, and other accessories. The only catch? With a $400 price tag, this dock costs almost as much as a Mac Mini.

That’s not hugely surprising, as Thunderbolt ports are generally expensive, and this one packs a lot of functionality. Ports include:

3 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SD card reader

There’s also a DC power input jack for connecting the dock’s 135W power supply. There’s an upstream Thunderbolt 4 port that connects the dock to a MacBook and which supports 90W USB power delivery, allowing you to charge the laptop while it’s docked.

The Brydge ProDock also has a built-in Qi wireless charging pad with support for 15W charging, which means that you can charge your phone and laptop at the same time. And the USB-C and USB-A ports can also be used for charging, although they’ll only carry about 5.5W of power each.

Brydge says the ProDock works with 14 and 16 inch MacBook Pro 2021 laptops as well as the new 13.6 inch MacBook Air.

via NotebookCheck