Chinese PC maker Beelink’s latest compact desktop is a 5″ x 4.4″ x 1.7″ system with a 45 watt AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, dual HDMI ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

It’s available for purchase now from Beelink or AliExpress, with a model featuring 16GB of RAM and a 500GB SSD selling for around $540.

The memory and storage are both user upgradeable – open the case and you’ll find two SODIMM slots with support for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and an M.2 slot that Beelink says supports up to 2TB of NVMe storage. There’s also a 2.5 inch bay for an optional hard drive or SSD.

On the back of the computer you’ll find two USB Type-A ports ports (One may be a USB 2.0 port, but the other is USB 3.0), a DC power input, and HDMI and Ethernet jacks. There are two more USB 3.0 ports on the front plus a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and a power button.

The computer has a metal chassis and a cooling system that includes a heat pipe and fan over the top of the processor.

While AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600H processor is a laptop-class chip, it’s a 6-core, 12-thread processor with AMD Zen 3 CPU cores, support for speeds up to 4.2 GHz, and Radeon Vega 7 graphics. It may not be the best option for gamers or video editors, but should be more than capable enough to handle most basic computing tasks you’d expect from a mini PC.

Beelink says the SER5 ships standard with Windows 11 pre-installed, but customers who want Windows 10 Pro instead can request that option.

