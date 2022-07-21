The Banana Pi BPI-W3 is a single-board computer featuring a Rockchip RK3588 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC flash storage. Designed as a board for developing routers or other applications, the board also has two Gigabit Ethernet ports and three HDMI ports (two outputs and one input).

It’s the latest in a line of Banana Pi router boards, but it’s by far the most powerful to date.

Rockchip’s RK3588 processor features four ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores, four ARM Cortex-A55 cores, Mali-G610 MP4 graphics, and a neural processing unit with up to 6 TOPS of performance. It’s the same processor at the heart of other recent single-board PCs including the Orange Pi 5, Pine64 QuartzPro64, and Firefly ROC-RK3588S-PC. And Banana Pi unveiled a compute module with the processor earlier this year.

The RK3588 a significant step up from the RK3568 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 chip at the heart of the Banani Pi BPI-R2 Pro that was launched earlier this year.

The new BPI-W3 also has four times as much memory, twice as much storage, and… fewer Ethernet ports. With just two Ethernet jacks, it’s interesting that Banana Pi is positioning the BPI-W3 as a router board.

The company hasn’t announced pricing or a release date yet, but specs are listed at the company’s Wiki, which describe the board as measuring 148mm x 101mm (5.8″ x 4″) and featuring a 40-pin GPU header, a SATA interface for an optional hard drive or SSD, and support for operating systems including Android, Linux, and OpenWrt.

More details should be announced closer to launch, but developers interested in ordering a sample can contact Banana Pi now.

via @sinovoip