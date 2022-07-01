Handheld gaming PC makers are in an arms race to see which company can offer the lowest-priced model still capable of playing at least some PC games. But the latest entry is the most affordable yet.

The AYN Loki Zero features a 6 inch, 720p LCD display, an AMD Athlon 3050e processor with Radeon Vega 3 graphics, and a starting price of $249, or $199 during pre-orders. Like other members of the AYN Loki family, the Loki Zero is expected to ship in the fourth quarter of 2022.

That starting price gets you just 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, but AYN lets you double the RAM for an extra $13 or add a 128GB M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD for another $22, bringing the price for an 8GB/128GB model to $234 during pre-orders or $284 at retail.

Alternately, you could buy a model with eMMC storage then add your own SSD, assuming you can find a reasonably priced M.2 2230 model.

BY comparison, AYN’s most affordable other handheld is the AYN Loki Mini with an AMD Mendocino processor, which sells for $260. And the cheapest model with an x86 processor from another company is the AYA Neo Air Plus with a Pentium 8505 processor, which is expected to sell for $249.

At the heart of the AYN Loki Zero is an AMD Athlon Silver processor featuring 2 CPU cores, 4 threads, support for CPU frequencies up to 2.8 GHz and AMD Radeon Vega 3 graphics with support for frequencies up to 1 GHz. It’s not exactly a speed demon, but it’s the same processor that Anbernic is using for higher-end versions of the Win600 handheld gaming PC, which seems to offer decent performance for at least some PC games as well as for emulating classic consoles including the Nintendo Wii.

But it’s not just the processor that makes the AYN Loki Zero cheaper than other members of the Loki series. It has a lower-resolution display, slower memory (and less of it if you opt for the entry-level configuration), and the base model has slower storage. WiFi, Bluetooth, and USB specs are also less impressive.

In terms of size, shape, and battery capacity, the Loki Zero appears to be similar to the Loki Mini Pro.

Here’s an overview of all of the upcoming AYN Loki devices:

Loki Zero Loki Mini Loki Mini Pro Loki Loki Max Display 6 inches

1280 x 720 pixels

IPS LCD 6 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

IPS LCD Processor AMD Athlon Silver 3050e AMD Mendocino (Zen 2) Intel Pentium 8505 (Alder Lake U w/5 cores, 6 threads) or Intel Core i3-1215U (Alder Lake U (6 cores, 8 threads) or AMD Mendocino (Zen 2) AMD Ryzen 5 6600U

Zen 3+ architecture

6 cores / 12 threads AMD Ryzen 7 6800U

Zen 3+ architecture

8 cores / 16 threads Graphics Radeon Vega 3 12th-gen Intel UHD @ 1.1 GHz w/48 eu (7305 / 8505) 12th-gen Intel UHD @ 1.1 GHz w/64eu (1215) or AMD RDNA 2 AMD Radeon 660M

6 GPU compute cores AMD Radeon 680M

12 GPU compute cores RAM 4GB or 8GB DDR4-2400 8GB LPDDR4x-4266 (Intel) LPDDR5-6400 (AMD) 8GB / 16GB

LPDDR5-6400 MHz 16GB

LPDDR5-6400 MHz Storage 64GB eMMC

128GB M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD (optional) 128GB

M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD

microSD card reader 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe

microSD card reader 512GB

M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe

microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 5

BT 4.2 WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 40.5 Wh 26.5 Wh 40.5 Wh (Pentium 8505)

46.2 Wh battery (Core i3-1215U) 46.2 Wh Ports USB 3.2 Type-C

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader USB 4.0 (Intel) or USB 3.2 (AMD)

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader USB 4

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader Controllers Full controller w/Xbox-style layout

Hall Sensor Analog Triggers

Gyroscope

Rumble support Size & weight 20mm thick ? 15mm thick 362 grams 20mm thick ? ? ? ? ? Colors black transparent black (AMD), white (Intel) black, white black, white black, white Price $199 (pre-order)

$249 (retail) $260 $279 (Intel)

$299 (AMD) $489 (8GB / 128GB)

$579 (16GB / 256GB)

$649 (16GB / 512GB ) $775

And if you’re wondering how the AYN Loki Zero (and other models) stack up against current and upcoming handhelds from rivals including Anbernic, AYA, GPD, and One Netbook, we’ve got you covered with our handheld gaming PC comparison table:



