Handheld gaming PC makers are in an arms race to see which company can offer the lowest-priced model still capable of playing at least some PC games. But the latest entry is the most affordable yet.

The AYN Loki Zero features a 6 inch, 720p LCD display, an AMD Athlon 3050e processor with Radeon Vega 3 graphics, and a starting price of $249, or $199 during pre-orders. Like other members of the AYN Loki family, the Loki Zero is expected to ship in the fourth quarter of 2022.

That starting price gets you just 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, but AYN lets you double the RAM for an extra $13 or add a 128GB M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD for another $22, bringing the price for an 8GB/128GB model to $234 during pre-orders or $284 at retail.

Alternately, you could buy a model with eMMC storage then add your own SSD, assuming you can find a reasonably priced M.2 2230 model.

BY comparison, AYN’s most affordable other handheld is the AYN Loki Mini with an AMD Mendocino processor, which sells for $260. And the cheapest model with an x86 processor from another company is the AYA Neo Air Plus with a Pentium 8505 processor, which is expected to sell for $249.

At the heart of the AYN Loki Zero is an AMD Athlon Silver processor featuring 2 CPU cores, 4 threads, support for CPU frequencies up to 2.8 GHz and AMD Radeon Vega 3 graphics with support for frequencies up to 1 GHz. It’s not exactly a speed demon, but it’s the same processor that Anbernic is using for higher-end versions of the Win600 handheld gaming PC, which seems to offer decent performance for at least some PC games as well as for emulating classic consoles including the Nintendo Wii.

But it’s not just the processor that makes the AYN Loki Zero cheaper than other members of the Loki series. It has a lower-resolution display, slower memory (and less of it if you opt for the entry-level configuration), and the base model has slower storage. WiFi, Bluetooth, and USB specs are also less impressive.

In terms of size, shape, and battery capacity, the Loki Zero appears to be similar to the Loki Mini Pro.

Here’s an overview of all of the upcoming AYN Loki devices:

Loki ZeroLoki MiniLoki Mini ProLokiLoki Max
Display6 inches
1280 x 720 pixels
IPS LCD		6 inches
1920 x 1080 pixels
IPS LCD
ProcessorAMD Athlon Silver 3050e

AMD Mendocino (Zen 2)

Intel Pentium 8505 (Alder Lake U w/5 cores, 6 threads)

or

Intel Core i3-1215U (Alder Lake U (6 cores, 8 threads)

or

AMD Mendocino (Zen 2)

AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
Zen 3+ architecture
6 cores / 12 threads		AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
Zen 3+ architecture
8 cores / 16 threads
GraphicsRadeon Vega 3

12th-gen Intel UHD @ 1.1 GHz w/48 eu (7305 / 8505)

12th-gen Intel UHD @ 1.1 GHz w/64eu (1215)

or

AMD RDNA 2

AMD Radeon 660M
6 GPU compute cores		AMD Radeon 680M
12 GPU compute cores
RAM

4GB or 8GB

DDR4-2400

8GB

LPDDR4x-4266 (Intel)

LPDDR5-6400 (AMD)

8GB / 16GB
LPDDR5-6400 MHz		16GB
LPDDR5-6400 MHz
Storage64GB eMMC
128GB M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD (optional)		128GB
M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD
microSD card reader		128GB / 256GB / 512GB
M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe
microSD card reader		512GB
M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe
microSD card reader
WirelessWiFi 5
BT 4.2		WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
Battery40.5 Wh26.5 Wh40.5 Wh (Pentium 8505)
46.2 Wh battery (Core i3-1215U)		46.2 Wh
PortsUSB 3.2 Type-C
3.5mm audio
microSD card reader		USB 4.0 (Intel) or USB 3.2 (AMD)
3.5mm audio
microSD card reader		USB 4
3.5mm audio
microSD card reader
ControllersFull controller w/Xbox-style layout
Hall Sensor Analog Triggers
Gyroscope
Rumble support
Size & weight

20mm thick

?

15mm thick

362 grams

20mm thick

?

?

?

?

?

Colorsblacktransparent black (AMD), white (Intel)black, whiteblack, whiteblack, white
Price$199 (pre-order)
$249 (retail)		$260$279 (Intel)
$299 (AMD)		$489 (8GB / 128GB)
$579 (16GB / 256GB)
$649 (16GB / 512GB )		$775

And if you’re wondering how the AYN Loki Zero (and other models) stack up against current and upcoming handhelds from rivals including Anbernic, AYA, GPD, and One Netbook, we’ve got you covered with our handheld gaming PC comparison table:


