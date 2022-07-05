Gaming phones are, by definition, smartphones that have been optimized in some way for mobile gaming. That can mean super-speedy processors with fast GPUs, plenty of RAM, big batteries for extended play time, or enhanced cooling features to keep the phone from overheating as you play. Fast screen refresh rates and even faster touch sampling rates are common. And so are RGB lighting effects built into the case.

The new ASUS ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro have all of those things, and more. Whether you really need them or not. Because let’s be honest, even if you’re planning on using your phone for PlayStation2 emulation, you probably don’t need 18GB of RAM. But if you want a phone with killer specs, you’ll be able to pick one up in select markets in late August with prices starting at around €999 ($1,025).

Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro

For the most part the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro are pretty similar. Both phones feature 6.78 inch, 2448 x 1080 pixel AMOLED displays with 165 Hz refresh rates, 720p touch sampling rates, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processors, LPDDR5 memory, UFS 3.1 storage, 6,000 mAh batteries, 65W fast charging support, dual USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C ports, air triggers, and a cooling system that includes a Boron Nitride Thermal Compound, a graphite heat sink, and a vapor chamber.

But there are a few differences between the Pro and standard models. . The ROG Phone 6 supports up to 16GB of RAM, while the ROG Phone 6 Pro tops out at 18GB. The Pro model also has a 2 inch ROG Vision OLED display on the back that can display animations to indicate charging status, incoming calls, or other custom scenarios. The standard model has just a ROG logo with support for RGB lighting effects on the back.

The phones also support optional accessories including an AeroActive Cooler 6 (an external cooling fan that attaches to the back cover), and a Kunai 3 GamePad (that allows you to sandwich the phone between the controls or use the gamepad as a standalone wireless controller).

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the

ROG Phone 6ROG Phone 6 Pro
Display6.78 inches
2448 x 1080 pixels
395 ppi
20.4:9 aspect ratio
AMOLED
HDR10+
165 Hz refresh rate
720 Hz touch sample rate
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
GraphicsQualcomm Adreno 730
RAMUp to 16GB
LPDDR5		Up to 18GB
LPDDR5
StorageUp to 512GB
UFS 3.1(No SD card reader)
SensorsAccelerometer
E-Compass
Proximity
Ambient Light
In-Display fingerprint sensor
Gyroscope
Ultrasonic AirTrigger 6 sensors
Cameras (rear)50MP Sony IMX766 primary
13MP ultra-wide
Camera (front)12MP Sony IMX663
AudioStereo speakers (5-magent 12×16 super linear)
3.5mm headset jack
3 x microphones
BT 5.2
Ports2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C
1 x 3.5mm audio
WirelessWiFi 6E
BT 5.2
NFC
GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, NavlC
5G
Dual nano SIM, dual standby
BatteryDual 3,000 mAh batteries (6,000 mAh total)
Charging65W USB Type-C (wired)
Back CoverIlluminated ROG logo (RGB)ROG Vision color PMOLED display
Water resistanceIPX4 (splash-resistent)
Dimensions173 x 77 x 10.3mm
Weight239 grams
Starting Price€999 for 12GB / 256GB
€1149 for 16GB / 512GB		€1299 for 18GB / 512GB

via Asus ROG

