The ASRock 4X4 BOX-5000 is a line of compact desktop computers that measure about 4.6″ x 4.3″ x 1.9″ and support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, up to 64GB of RAM, and dual storage devices.

First announced in April, the little computers are now available for purchase from Newegg and other retailers. Prices start at around $470 for a barebones model with a Ryzen 5 5600U processor or $630 for a Ryzen 7 5800U version, although lower-priced models with Ryzen 3 chips are also likely coming soon.

Each version of the little computer has two SODIMM slots, each with support for up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory. And each has room inside for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD as well as an M.2 2280 slot for a PCIe x4 NVMe SSD.

The computer features a fan for active cooling, two Ethernet ports, support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, and support for up to four external displays, with ports that include:

1 x HDMI 2.0a

1 x DisplayPort 1.2a

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (with DisplayPort 1.2a support)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

The 4X4 BOX-5000 series mini PCs have lightweight plastic bodies and should be easy to mount to a wall or the back of a display using a VESA mount. They come with 19V/90W power adapters.

