There’s another handheld gaming PC on the way. The upcoming AOKZOE A1 handheld is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor with Radeon 680M graphics based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture. It run Windows 11 software, although it should also support the Linux-based Steam OS. And it features what appears to be a rather large display surrounded by game controllers.

But who exactly is AOKZOE? It appears to be a sub-brand of a Chinese company One Netbook, which has been making handheld PCs for the past few years.

According to a press release, AOKZOE started an an independent group before partnering with One Netbook, which is responsible for manufacturing the hardware while AOKZOE handles “market development and product design. But Shenzhen One Netbook Technology Co, Ltd. has applied for a trademark for the AOKZOE brand, suggesting they’re basically the same company.

It’s unclear why the company, which already sells a number of handheld gaming PCs with Intel or AMD processor options, needs another brand to sell systems under. While One Netbook has confirmed it is working on handhelds with AMD’s new Ryzen 7 6800U processor, I guess the company never said it would be sold under the usual ONEXPLAYER brand.

The companies haven’t revealed pricing information for the handheld yet, but according to a spec sheet it will feature an 8 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display, AMD’s 8-core, 16-thread processor with 12 RDNA 2 GPU cores.

AOKZOE has also suggested that the system will be able to run at 15 or 28 watt TDPs, meaning that users should be able to configure the power levels to prioritized battery life or performance, depending on your needs.

The handheld will be available with a choice of 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5X-6400 RAM, and it has an M.2 2280 slot for a PCIe SSD.

There will be two versions of the AOKZOE A1: Standard and Ultimate. But the only real difference seems to be that the AOKZOE standard edition weighs 689 grams and comes with a 48 Wh battery while the Ultimate version is 729 grams and has a 65 Wh battery.

Both models are said to measure 285 x 125 x 21mm, support 100W fast charging (allowing you to fully charge the battery in 1.5 hours), and feature microSD card readers, stereo speakers, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 and support for optional docking station and/or keyboard accessories.

There’s also a kickstand built into the back of the device, allowing you to easily stand it up on a flat surface.

There are RGB lighting effects built into the design of the handheld, and AOKZOE says the display supports up to 380 nits brightness and 100% sRGB color gamut. In addition to built-in game controllers, there’s a gyroscope for motion controls and a vibration motor for haptic feedback.

AOKZOE says the handheld is expected to go up for pre-order in July, 2022 and begin shipping in September. It will join an increasingly crowded handheld gaming PC market, where it faces competition from Valve, GPD, AYA, AYN, Anbernic, and other companies.

via AOKZOE (YouTube), /r/SBCGaming, TechPowerUp, and @carygolomb

This article was first published June 24, 2022 and most recently updated July 2, 2022.