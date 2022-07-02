Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Anbernic is a Chinese company that makes handheld gaming devices, most of which are retro gaming devices powered by ARM processors and designed to run Android or Linux software. But the company’s first handheld gaming PC with an x86 processor is on the way.
The new Anbernic Win600 features an AMD Athlon processor with Radeon Vega 3 graphics and ships with Windows 10 Home software, although it also supports the Linux-based Steam OS if you want to install it yourself. The Win600 has a starting price of $300 and it’s expected to go on sale July 5th with an expected ship date of late July, 2022.
That would make the Win600 one of the most affordable handheld gaming PCs on the market… or at least it would have when Anbernic first announced in January that it was working on a Windows handheld earlier this year. But since then we’ve seen companies like AYN and AYA offer models with prices as low as $200 or $250, respectively.
On paper that makes the Win600 look a little less competitive than it did in January, especially considering its relatively modest specs. In practice though, the Win600 has one key advantage: it’s expected to ship before the AYN Loki or AYA Neo Air Plus handhelds.
Here’s a run-down of key specs for the Anbernic Win600:
|Anbernic Win600 (3020e)
|Anbernic Win600 (3050e)
|Display
|5.94 inches
1280 x 720 pixels
IPS LCD
|Processor
|AMD Athlon Silver 3020e
2-cores / 2-threads
Up to 2.6 GHz
|AMD Athlon Silver 3050e
2-cores / 4-threads
Up to 2.8 GHz
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon Vega 3
Up to 1GHz
|RAM
|8GB
DDR4-2400
Single-channel
User upgradeable
|Storage
|128GB
PCIe 3.0
M.2 2242
SATA 3.0
User upgradeable
|256GB
PCIe 3.0
M.2 2242
SATA 3.0
User upgradeable
|Battery
|39 Wh
|Charging
|45W
|Ports
|1 x USB Type-C
1 x USB 3.0 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
|Wireless
|WiFi 5
Bluetooth 4.2
|Audio
|Stereo speaker
3.5mm audio
|OS
|Windows 10 Home (pre-installed)
Steam OS (supported)
|Dimensions
|236 x 103 x 22mm
|Weight
|490 grams
|Price
|$300
|$375
In terms of physical design, the the Anbernic Win600 has a small screen surrounded by game controllers including a D-Pad, two analog stick, action, start, and select buttons, and shoulder keys. The system also features dual vibration motors.
There’s a vent on the back, indicating that the device is actively cooled, And USB Type-A and Type-C ports on the top of the system. There’s also a home key on one side, and a Windows key on the other, which will likely function as a Start Key. Other features are expected to include stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microphone.
On the left side of the device there’s also a switch that lets you toggle between game controller and mouse modes, a feature we’ve seen on some other Windows-powered handhelds, which makes Windows a little easier to navigate on devices without a mouse or physical keyboard.
While support for user-upgradeable storage is common in modern handheld gaming PCs, the ability to replace or upgrade the memory helps set the Win600 apart. Unfortunately so does the fact that this model only supports single-channel RAM.
Opting for AMD Athlon Silver 3000 series chips also likely helps keep the price low, but it means that the Win600 won’t offer the same level of performance that you’d find from higher-end handhelds with higher-performance CPU and GPU hardware.
That said, the chips should be capable of handling retro gaming, some indie games, and maybe even a few recent AAA titles at low graphics settings. Anbernic recently showed that the Win600 has enough horsepower to handle Nintendo Wii emulation. And a few third-party testers have demonstrated that it can handle some other classic and modern games as well.
With Windows 10 Home software pre-installed, it should be easy to install popular game clients from Steam, Epic, or GOG, among others. But if you’d prefer an OS built from the ground up for gaming, Anbernic has also released software an instructions for installing Steam OS, the Linux-based operating system that Valve designed for its Steam Deck handheld PC (which also has an AMD processor with Radeon graphics).
The Win600 will join an increasingly crowded space that’s currently populated by small Chinese companies like GPD, One Netbook, and AYA as well as the Valve’s Steam Deck (which will ship with the Linux-based Steam OS, but which has all the hardware necessary for Windows gaming if anyone feels the urge to replace the operating system).
Here’s how the Anbernic Win600 stacks up against the competition:
How would the perf compare with the Intel version of the Ayn Loki Mini Pro? It’s around the same price. Maybe cheaper even.
Several hiccups in this article, it will come in 2 versions, 3020e and 3050e. The 3020e is abysmal 2 cores/2 threads and will likely be the 299$ entry. Also, one really shouldn’t rejoice about replaceable ram, because that likely means it’s single channel! Of ddr2400! Good luck with that. This looks overall like another failure in the making, like the rg552. Which could’ve been acceptable cheap for its screen, but it’s expensive so…
I haven’t seen official confirmation of the 3020e version. Do you have a source for that?
Anbernic’s youtube channel
Thanks, I missed that. Adding it to our comparison table and updating this article now!
and working time is 30 min and after 4-5 years battery is not replace bacause not buing it
Good luck finding a quality battery for any device after 4-5 years.
I have it about month, hanheld version with one stick which looks like gameboy. And, oh man! Just won diablo 1 on it as mage 🙂 . I do not even start PS5 from the moment I got this beast. Now playing Persona 3 portable ..
About SteamOS, I wonder if this’ll support all the easy to reach performance toggles like on the Steam Deck. How’s Anbernic in terms of Linux development and upstreaming? Their other handhelds are ARM based and run some sort of Linux based OS, right?
I bought a GPD Win 2 recently to complement my home use only Deck as my pocketable out of the house handheld. I installed Linux on it and I just run my own scripts to control TDP and frequency plus gamescope in Steam launch options to enable FSR and limit FPS. The keyboard significantly helps with all this manual work.
If all those perf controls work on the Win600 and it’s targeting the lower-end (and lower price among non-Deck handhelds), I can see this doing well among those who don’t care about physical keyboards.
As much as I snubbed the Win 2 and GPD a few years ago, seeing where handhelds are now and in the near future, I got a Win 2 just over a month ago when new ones were available on Amazon.
Undervolting (-100 mV CPU/GPU and -50 mV everything else) and FSR via gamescope makes the Win 2 a very viable pocket gaming handheld and UMPC today. The popular cooling mods aren’t even necessary.
Why are your scripts activated manually? You could start them from a desktop file that also launches the associated game.
You need a keyboard to write or tweak those scripts. No accessories required. Totally self-contained device. That’s the manual part.
I made my own wrapper script that’s run via Steam’s launch options that then runs the game. In addition to game specific perf controls, I detect when the game is not on top (ie. alt+tabbed to another window) and suspend the game’s processes then resume the game when the game is back in focus via Linux signals. Manually created game level suspend/resume.
Sometimes I don’t want to use my games’ default TDP/frequency so I use keyboard shortcuts to run scripts that set predefined perf (ie. alt+1, alt+2, etc.).
I do other keyboard things too. A built-in keyboard is great!
Anbernic themselves don’t upstream anything, they aren’t doing any real dev anymore mind you.
In the past, they used ingenic’s “secret” sources (Because GPL violation) that they tweaked for their handhelds.
Then they “borrowed” odroid go images for their clones.
For their latest rk3566 handhelds, they just outsourced the dev to Rockchip and handed it over to the community to fix the mess, which is, really messy.
But hey they do send the stuff for improvement and send devices for dev, so it’s not all that bad. They just release the bare minimum they can get away with, so don’t expect anything different this time.
But x86 with a bios is a breeze to work on compared to arm so it’s very easy to install whatever on this kind of device.
I don’t buy anything with Windows on it, but I do own several of the RK3266 handheld consoles from Anbernic. Overall, the quality has been good and I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend them. I especially like the RG351MP.
Although…with that said, their latest offering…the RG552 I wasn’t too impressed with. It seemed overpriced for what it is so I passed on it. The Odin Pro is a much better deal.
This Windows device, the thumbsticks seem to small? I realize they’re trying to keep them low to the device…but it just doesn’t look right?
At first, I was thinking their design cues look outdated, just like the RG552…but once I saw a shot of the profile…it appears as though they’re improving the design of their triggers. They remind me of the Switch Lite, or the PowKiddy RGB10 Max II.
I’d also prefer the Select/Start on the bottom towards the thumbsticks instead of up high. Personal preference.
It could be an Odin Pro kind of situation with them testing Windows on ARM. The S845 is surprisingly capable, a firend of mine had the Odin and he can play the 2016 Tomb Raider on an ARM Windows handheld which is all kinds of amazing to me.
Yeah I was also really impressed with the Odin Pro and how well it performs on Windows 11 gaming. There is a video on Youtube showing Skyrim running 40-60fps
I think that stick placement could get really tiring after a while.
What are they trying to patent? Buttons and switches where your hand will be gripping and more prone to accidentally activating (ie. bad idea)?
Also, if their handheld looks like this, how are they expecting to compete with the other Chinese handhelds (let alone the Steam Deck)? Price? The bar handhelds are all pretty much the same with different tweaks here and there.
At this rate, I feel like whatever part of the market the Deck isn’t able to capture will just be shared equally among the rest of these small companies.
Keep in mind the Deck isn’t available for most people around the world, even if willing to wait in a queue. So it isn’t an option and thus isn’t competing in the market right now.
Now more manufacturers in the game, waiting for Alienware and Razer to join this party, they had UFO and Switchblade concepts in the past
I feel a tiny bit sorry for GPD – after years of being the “only game in town”, now they have competitors coming out of the woodwork!
Still, it seems like good news for everyone else!
If those pics are true then that would be too small for my eyes. It is a difficult one because the icons in windows can be really small so they need a bigger screen – too big and you are in laptop territory. I have a onexplayer and that screensize is perfect for this.
If it’s pocketable, then I’d get it. Otherwise, if I’m getting a non-pocketable slab/bar PC handheld, then it’s only the Steam Deck for me.
Judging from the USB Type-A port, this thing’s pretty large. It’s not any more pocketable than the other slabs so pass. The Steam Deck it is.
