Anbernic is a Chinese company that makes handheld gaming devices, most of which are retro gaming devices powered by ARM processors and designed to run Android or Linux software. But the company’s first handheld gaming PC with an x86 processor is on the way.

The new Anbernic Win600 features an AMD Athlon processor with Radeon Vega 3 graphics and ships with Windows 10 Home software, although it also supports the Linux-based Steam OS if you want to install it yourself. The Win600 has a starting price of $300 and it’s expected to go on sale July 5th with an expected ship date of late July, 2022.

That would make the Win600 one of the most affordable handheld gaming PCs on the market… or at least it would have when Anbernic first announced in January that it was working on a Windows handheld earlier this year. But since then we’ve seen companies like AYN and AYA offer models with prices as low as $200 or $250, respectively.

On paper that makes the Win600 look a little less competitive than it did in January, especially considering its relatively modest specs. In practice though, the Win600 has one key advantage: it’s expected to ship before the AYN Loki or AYA Neo Air Plus handhelds.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the Anbernic Win600:

Anbernic Win600 (3020e) Anbernic Win600 (3050e) Display 5.94 inches

1280 x 720 pixels

IPS LCD Processor AMD Athlon Silver 3020e

2-cores / 2-threads

Up to 2.6 GHz AMD Athlon Silver 3050e

2-cores / 4-threads

Up to 2.8 GHz Graphics AMD Radeon Vega 3

Up to 1GHz RAM 8GB

DDR4-2400

Single-channel

User upgradeable Storage 128GB

PCIe 3.0

M.2 2242

SATA 3.0

User upgradeable 256GB

PCIe 3.0

M.2 2242

SATA 3.0

User upgradeable Battery 39 Wh Charging 45W Ports 1 x USB Type-C

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 4.2 Audio Stereo speaker

3.5mm audio OS Windows 10 Home (pre-installed)

Steam OS (supported) Dimensions 236 x 103 x 22mm Weight 490 grams Price $300 $375

In terms of physical design, the the Anbernic Win600 has a small screen surrounded by game controllers including a D-Pad, two analog stick, action, start, and select buttons, and shoulder keys. The system also features dual vibration motors.

There’s a vent on the back, indicating that the device is actively cooled, And USB Type-A and Type-C ports on the top of the system. There’s also a home key on one side, and a Windows key on the other, which will likely function as a Start Key. Other features are expected to include stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microphone.

On the left side of the device there’s also a switch that lets you toggle between game controller and mouse modes, a feature we’ve seen on some other Windows-powered handhelds, which makes Windows a little easier to navigate on devices without a mouse or physical keyboard.

While support for user-upgradeable storage is common in modern handheld gaming PCs, the ability to replace or upgrade the memory helps set the Win600 apart. Unfortunately so does the fact that this model only supports single-channel RAM.

Opting for AMD Athlon Silver 3000 series chips also likely helps keep the price low, but it means that the Win600 won’t offer the same level of performance that you’d find from higher-end handhelds with higher-performance CPU and GPU hardware.

That said, the chips should be capable of handling retro gaming, some indie games, and maybe even a few recent AAA titles at low graphics settings. Anbernic recently showed that the Win600 has enough horsepower to handle Nintendo Wii emulation. And a few third-party testers have demonstrated that it can handle some other classic and modern games as well.

With Windows 10 Home software pre-installed, it should be easy to install popular game clients from Steam, Epic, or GOG, among others. But if you’d prefer an OS built from the ground up for gaming, Anbernic has also released software an instructions for installing Steam OS, the Linux-based operating system that Valve designed for its Steam Deck handheld PC (which also has an AMD processor with Radeon graphics).

The Win600 will join an increasingly crowded space that’s currently populated by small Chinese companies like GPD, One Netbook, and AYA as well as the Valve’s Steam Deck (which will ship with the Linux-based Steam OS, but which has all the hardware necessary for Windows gaming if anyone feels the urge to replace the operating system).

Here’s how the Anbernic Win600 stacks up against the competition:





This article was originally published January 17, 2022 and most recently updated July 2, 2022.