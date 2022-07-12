Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon Prime Day runs from July 12 through July 13 this year, with Amazon offering discounts across a wide range of products including the company’s own Fire tablets, Kindle eReaders, Echo smart speakers and displays, and services like Amazon Music Unlimited, Audible Premium Plus, and Amazon Prime Video channels. But there are also deals on many third-party items.
Keep in mind that in order to score most deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership, but you don’t necessarily need to keep your subscription if you don’t plan to use it for a full year. Just sign up for a 30-day free trial and unsubscribe before the month it up to avoid getting billed.
Here are some of the best Prime Day deals we’ve found so far. This page will be updated periodically on July 12 and 13.
Downloads & Streaming
- 18 Amazon Prime Video Channels for $1 per month each for up to 2 months
- 30+ PC games free for Prime members
- Audible Premium Plus 3-month subscription free for new subscribers
- Amazon Music Unlimited 4-month subscription free for new subscribers
Tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 (2019) for $30
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $45
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $65
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $75
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for $105
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2019) for $50
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids for $70
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro for $70
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids for $120
- Amazon Fire HD Kids Pro for $120
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ tablet for $130
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5″ tablet for $180 and up
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/S-Pen for $300 and up
- Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) for $299 and up –
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11″ tablet for $600 and up
- Apple iPad Pro 11 (2021) for $699 and up
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4″ tablet for $800 and up
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle Kids for $50
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $95
- Amazon Kindle Oasis for $175
- Amazon Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle for $202 and up
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 6 w/Tensor/8GB for $499 and up
- Google Pixel 6 Pro w/Tensor/12GB for $699 and up
- OnePlus 9 for $500 w/SD888/8GB/128GB for $499
- Nokia G50 w/Snapdragon 480/4GB/128GB for $240 (June 13 only)
- OnePlus Nord N200 5G w/SD480/4GB/64GBfor $179
Media streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $12
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $17
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $60
Networking
Smart speakers
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $18
- Amazon Echo Auto for $20
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th-gen) Kids for $25
- Amazon Echo (4th-gen) for $60
Smart displays
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $35
- Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids for $40
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $75
- Amazon Echo Show 10 for $180
- Amazon Echo Show 15 for $180
- Meta Portal 10″ smart display for $49
Headphones & earbuds
- OnePlus Buds Nord for $30
- OnePlus Buds Z2 for $60
- OnePlus Buds Pro for $90
- Amazon Echo Buds for $70
- Amazon Echo Frames for $100
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $269
- Save up to 50% on select headphones from Beats, Sony, Jabra, and JBL
Projectors
- XGIMI MoGo Pro portable 1080p projector for $399
- XGIMI Elfin Mini ultra compact portable 1080p projector for $479
- XGIMI Halo True portable 1080p projector for $599
Storage
- PNY EliteX-Pro 500GB portable SSD (1,050 MB/s) for $64
- PNY EliteX-Pro 4TB portable SSD (1,050 MB/s) for $425
- PNY Elite-X 64GB microSDXC card (2-pack) for $14 (or 3-pack for $18)
- PNY Elite-X 128GB microSDXC card for $17
- PNY Elite-X 256GB microSDXC card for $28
- PNY 32GB UB 3.0 flash drive (5-pack) for $19
- PNY 64GB USB 3.0 flash drive (3-pack) for $19
- PNY Elite Pro 256GB USB 3.1flash drive for $35
- PNY Elite Pro 512GB USB 3.1 flash drive for $60
- PNY Elite Pro 1TB USB 3.1 flash drive for $110