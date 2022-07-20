Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G) is a thin and light notebook with a 14 inch, 2240 x 1400 pixel display, a 28-watt Intel Alder Lake-P processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series discrete graphics.

First announced in January, the new Acer Swift X is now available for $1200 and up.

The starting price is for a model with an Intel Core i7-1260P processor featuring 4 Performance cores and 8 Efficient cores, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Acer also offers a model with RTX 3050 Ti graphics and 1TB of storage, but that version doesn’t appear to be available for purchase yet.

The Acer Swift X measures 12.3″ x 8.4″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 3.1 pounds. It has a 59 Wh battery and comes with a 100W power supply. The notebook has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and HDMI and 3.5mm audio ports.

Other features include stereo speakers, a 1080p webcam, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint sensor, and an Intel AX211 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

While Acer isn’t positioning the Swift X as a gaming laptop, the inclusion of NVIDIA’s entry-level RTX 30 series discrete graphics should allow you to play some games on the system. The GPU should also come in handy for video editing or other tasks that can leverage hardware-accelerated graphics, delivering a bit more horsepower than you’d get from the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics alone.