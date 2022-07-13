Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The new MacBook Air (2022) is a compact 2.7 pound notebook with an ultrathin design, measuring just 0.44 inches (11.3mm) thick. But it has a larger, higher-resolution display than Apple’s previous-gen model, and a higher-performance processor. It’s also a little more expensive, with a $1199 starting price.

First announced in June, the new Macbook Air with an M2 processor begins shipping July 15, 2022 and it’s available for order starting today from Apple, Adorama, Amazon, B&H, Best Buy, and other retailers.

At the heart of the computer is Apple’s M2 chip, the company’s second-generation processor designed for laptop and desktop computers. Apple says the M2 processor brings up to an 18 percent boost in CPU performance, 35 percent faster graphics, and a 40 percent improvement in AI activities, plus 50 percent more memory bandwidth.

The version of the chip used in the MacBook Air comes with either 8-core or 10-core graphics, which is a step up from the 7-core GPU that’s the only option available for folks that opt for the previous-gen MacBook Air with an M1 processor.

Another change is that this year’s MacBook Pro has a 13.6 inch, 2560 x 1664 pixel display (up from the 13.3 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel screen in the older model). But it’s still a lightweight, fanless computer that’s one of the most affordable laptops in Apple’s lineup… even if prices for the new model start $200 higher than for the previous version. Want to save a little money? You can still buy a MacBook Air with an M1 processor for $999 and up.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for Apple’s current line of MacBook Air laptops:

MacBook Air with M2 (8-core GPU) MacBook Air with M2 (10-core GPU) MacBook Air with M1 (7-core GPU) Starting price $1199 $1499 $999 Display 13.6 inches

2560 x 1664 pixels

IPS LCD Liquid Retina display

500 nits

P3 wide color gamut

True Tone technology

Support for 6K/60 Hz external display 13.3 inches

2560 x 1600 pixels

400 nits

P3 wide color gamut

True Tone technology Processor Apple M2

8-core CPU (4 performance cores + 4 efficiency

8-core GPU (configurable up to 10-core)

16-core Neural Engine Apple M2

8-core CPU (4 performance cores + 4 efficiency

10-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine Apple M1

8-core CPU (4 performance + 4 efficiency)

7-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine RAM 8GB

Supports up to 24GB 8GB

Supports up to 16GB Storage 256GB

Supports up to 2TB 512GB

Supports up to 2TB 256GB

Supports up to 2TB Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 3 / USB 4

1 x 3.5mm audio 2 x Thunderbolt 3 / USB 3

1 x 3.mm audio Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Camera 1080P 720p Audio 4 x speakers

Spatial Audio

Dolby Atmos

3-mic array

3.5mm audio jack 2 x speakers

Dolby Atmos

3-mic array

3.5mm audio jack Battery 52.6 Wh 49.9 Wh Charging 30W USB-C

Support for 67W USB-C fast charging 35W Dual USB-C (standard)

Support for 67W USB-C fast charging 30W USB-C Dimensions 304.1 x 215 x 11.3mm

11.97″ x 8.46″ x 0.44″ 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1mm

11.97″ x 8.36″ x 0.63″ Weight 1.24kg

2.7 pounds 1.29kg

2.8 pounds