The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is smartphone with flagship-class specs including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, LPDDR5 memory, and UFS 3.1 storage. It has a 5,000 mAh battery and support for 65 watt fast charging, and three cameras on the back of the phone.

But it’s the front of the phone that really stands out, thanks to a 6.8 inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and no camera hole or notch, thanks to an under-display camera. First launched in China in May, the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra will be available globally starting June 21, 2022 with prices starting at $799, €829, or £709, depending on your region.

The starting price is for a model with 8G of storage and 128GB of RAM. There’s also a 12GB/256GB option for d $899, €949, or £809.

Here’s a run-down of some of the phone’s key specs:

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Display 6.8 inches

2480 x 1116 pixels

AMOLED

120 Hz refresh rate

360 Hz touch sampling rate

1440 Hz PWM dimming

1500 nits peak brightness

100% DCI-P3 color gamut

10-bit color depth Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM / Storage 8GB / 128GB

12GB / 256GB

LPDDR5 / UFS 3.1 Cameras (rear) 64MP ultra-wide (16mp equivalent focal length and 4cm macro mode)

64MP “humanity” optical blur (35mm equivalent focal length, 7P lens, and f/1.6 aperture)

64MP periscope telephoto (91mm equivalent focal length with 5.7X optical zoom)

OIS + EIS

8K video recording Camera (front) 16MP under-display camera

Up to a 2.24μm large pixel infusion effect Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 65W Cooling VC liquid cooling Audio Stereo speakers

Snapdragon Sound

DTS audio