The Zotac ZBOX Edge line of computers are small desktop PCs with ultra-slim designs that first debuted in 2020 with the launch of the ZBOX Edge MI6xx and CI3xx series.

Now Zotac is giving the ZBOX Edge MI6xx series a spec bump with the introduction of new models sporting 11th-gen Intel Core processors. Meet the new ZBOX Edge MI626 and ZBOX Edge MI646.

The Zotac ZBOX Edge MI646 features a 28-watt Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core processor with Iris Xe graphics while the ZBOX Edge MI626 has a dual-core Core i3-11115G4 processor with Intel UHD graphics.

While it might seem a bit strange to launch new models with 11th-gen chips at a time when 12th-gen processors are starting to hit the streets, the move does at least put a little more horsepower into a line of PCs that originally shipped with 10th-gen processors. The new models feature upgraded chips that should bring CPU performance and efficiency improvement as well as an even bigger boost in graphics.

Both new models measure 149.5 x 149.5 x 28.5mm (5.89″ x 5.89″ x 1.12″) and feature active cooling with a fan and heat sink. Both come with a 65W power supply, and feature room inside the case for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory plus two M.2 slots for storage (one is an M.2 2280 slot while the other is an M.2 242 slot, but both support NVMe SSDs).

Ports include:

  • 2 x Gigabit Ethernet
  • 1 x Thunderbolt 4
  • 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
  • 1 x HDMI 2.0
  • 1 x DisplayPort 3.1
  • 1 x 3.5mm audio
  • 1 x microSDXC card reader

And both models support WIFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity.

via PC Watch and Guru3D

 

