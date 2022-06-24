Zotac has quietly added three new small fanless computers to its ZBOX lineup.

The new Zotac ZBOX Pro CI333 nano, ZBOX PRO edge CI342, and ZBOX Pro PI336 pico (PLUS) are all powered by Intel Elkhart Lake low-power processors and feature passive cooling and they’re all positioned as part of the ZBOX PRO line of solutions targeted toward enterprise and industrial applications.

The smallest member of the lineup is basically a pro version of the pocket-sized ZBOX PI336 pico that was unveiled last month. The only substantial difference is that it’s a little taller thanks to an enhanced cooling system with a bigger heat sink built into the top of the chassis.

Specs include a 6.5 watt Intel Celeron N6211 1.2 GHz dual-core processor with Intel UHD graphics, 4GB of LPDDR4x onboard memory, 128GB of eMMC 5.1 flash storage, and a set of ports that includes HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2, USB 3.1 Type-C and Type-A, a 3.5mm audio jack, Gigabit Ethernet, and a microSD card reader.

The little computer has built-in support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 and the system measures 115 x 776 x 26.7mm (4.53″ x 2.99″ x 1.05″).

There’s also a Plus model that has 8GB of RAM instead of 4GB.

Looking the most like an industrial computer, this system measures 160 x 126.7 x 58.7mm (6.3″ x 4.99″ x 2.3″) and features passive cooling, a design that’s begging to be mounted to a display, wall, or other item, and room for plenty of storage thanks to a 2.5 inch drive bay plus an M.2 2242/M.2 2260 socket for a SATA SSD.

There are also two DDR4-3200 SODIMM slots for up to 32GB of user upgradeable memory, support for up to three displays thanks to 2 HDMI 2.0 ports and a DisplayPort 1.2 port, and a bit more horsepower thanks to a 10 watt Intel Celeron J6412 quad-core processor.

Other ports include Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.1 Type-C and Type-A ports, an RS-232 serial port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There’s support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

This slim model measures 147.2 x 147.2 x 31.1mm (5.8″ x 5.85″ x 1.22″) and features a 6.5 watt Intel Pentium N6415 quad-core processor, support for up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory, and a single M.2 2280 socket with support for SATA or PCIe x2 NVMe SSD storage.

With HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 ports, there’s support for up to two 4K displays. And the computer has two Gigabit Ethernet ports, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support, audio, RS-232, and USB 3.1 Type-C and Type-A ports.

