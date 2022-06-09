Vivaldi has positioned itself as a web browser for power users since it first launched seven years ago. But with the latest release, Vivaldi is more than just a web browser – it’s also an email client, calendar, and RSS feed reader.

Vivaldi Mail 1.0 is basically an Outlook or Thunderbird-style email, calendar, and feed reader app that’s built right into the web browser.

Like just about everything in Vivaldi, the new Mail functionality is entirely option. Prefer to use webmail or a different desktop client? Then you can just ignore Vivaldi Mail.

But if enabled, you can add one or more IMAP or POP email accounts and use your browser to download, manage, and respond to email messages. It supports folders for managing your messages, includes offline search functionality, and offers automatic detection for mail threads and mailing lists.

The mail client basically shows up as a browser tab, with navigation in a sidebar panel. This lets you keep your email client open in one tab while surfing the web in additional tabs.

The Vivaldi Feed Reader works largely the same way, but shows up as a separate item in the sidebar, allowing you to subscribe to feeds for website (like this one) and view the latest updates all in one place.

And Vivaldi Calendar lets you view your schedule in the browser, with support for synchronizing with Google Calendar, Vivaldi.net, or other online calendars. You can add multiple calendar accounts as well. And if you like to keep an eye on your agenda while you’re bouncing around the web, you can also keep a calendar panel open in the sidebar.

You can find more details about Vivaldi’s new features in a blog post at Vivaldi.com.