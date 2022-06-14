Japanese PC maker VAIO has announced that it’s bringing 12th-gen Intel “Alder Lake” chips to its laptop lineup. The new VAIO SX12 is a 12.5 inch thin and light notebook with a starting weight of less than 2 pounds and support for up to an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, while the VAIO SX14 is a 2.3 pound model with a 14 inch display. There will also be a premium VAIO SX12 All Black Edition with a Core i7-1280P processor and optional support for a 5G modem.

The laptops will be available in Japan starting July 1, 2022. There’s no word on when they’ll be available in other countries.

While the new laptops are available with up to a 28-watt 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, VAIO will also offer lower-priced configurations with a choice of a 28-watt Core i5-1240P processor or 15-watt Core i3-1215U or Celeron 7305 chips.

And while the 14 inch laptops are obviously a little larger, most specs are pretty much the same for the VAIO SX12 and SX14, including:

8GB to 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM (not user upgradeable)

256GB to 2TB of PCIe x4 NVMe storage

1 x HDMI port

2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports

2 x USB 3.0 ports

1 x Gigabit Ethernet port

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1

Optional 4G LTE

Stereo speakers

Dual microphones

Models with Intel Celeron and Core i3 chips have a 1MP HD webcam, while higher-priced configurations come with a 2MP FHD webcam with an IR camera for Windows Hello-compatible face recognition.

One difference is that all models of the VAIO SX12 come with a 1920 x 1080 pixel display, while the VAIO SX14 is available with up to a 3840 x 2160 pixel screen.

But one more thing the laptops have in common? They both have thick top bezels that make the new SX12 and SX14 look a bit like they come from an earlier era in laptop design (which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, a they seem to carry a few remnants from that time include full-sized HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports).

via /r/vaio, Gizmodo Japan, and Guru3D