VAIO, the Japanese PC maker that spun off from Sony a few years back, is probably best known for producing high-end laptops. But the company does dabble in the mid-range from time to time, and the company’s latest affordable notebook is a 14.1 inch notebook with an Intel Alder Lake-U processor and a $699 starting price.

The VAIO FE 14.1 is available now from Walmart, and it will be available soon at Sam’s Club as well.

The entry-level model has an Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core, 12-thread processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, but higher-priced models feature up to 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a Core i7-1255U processor.

Each model also has a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display, 2MP webcam with a privacy shutter, a fingerprint sensor embedded in the touchpad, stereo speakers, and a selection of ports that includes:

1 x HDMI

1 x Ethernet

1 x SD card reader (up to 512GB)

1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

The laptop measures 12.8″ x 8.7″ x 0.78″ and weighs about 3.5 pounds. It coms in three color options (black, silver, and rose gold). And three configurations are available at launch:

