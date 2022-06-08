Simply NUC’s new Topaz 2 is the first compact desktop computer that packs a 12th-gen Intel Core “Alder Lake” processor into a chassis measuring just 4.5″ x 4.5″ x 1.9″.

Available with a choice of Intel Core i3-1215U, Core i5-1240P, or Core i7-1260P processors, the Topaz 2 is up for pre-order now, with an expected ship date of July, 2022.

Prices start at $599 for a Core i3 model, $699 for a version with an Intel Core i5 chip, or $849 for a Core i7 configuration.

Each of those prices is for a mini PC with 4GB of memory, 256GB of storage, and no operating system, but the computers support up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and has two M.2 2280 slots, one of which supports PCIe x4 Gen 4 NVMe or SATA SSDs, while the other only supports SATA storage.

Simply NUC will also load Ubuntu on a Topaz 2 for free, or you can pay extra for a Windows license.

Other features include:

2 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports

1 x HDMI 2.0b port

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

The lid is also replaceable, and Simply NUC offers custom lid options that add USB, Ethernet, HDMI, VGA, RS-232 or other ports, among other things.

It’s likely that we’ll see other mini PCs with Intel Alder Lake processors in the coming months. Intel’s Wall Street Canyon NUC, for example, is expected to support up to an Intel Core i7-1270P chip, but we only know about that because details leaked earlier this year. Intel hasn’t officially confirmed plans to release that model yet.

Simply NUC Topaz 2 press release