The Schenker VIA 15 Pro is a thin and light notebook with some of the features you’d normally expect from a gaming laptop (but without the discrete GPU).

While the notebook weighs just 3.2 pounds, it has a 15.6 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel display with a 165 Hz screen refresh rate. And under the hood it not only has two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of memory, but there are also two M.2 2280 slots for dual storage.

Available today from Bestware.com, the laptop sells for €1,249 and up (including VAT), and features an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8-core, 16-thread processor that can be configured to work in Eco (10 Watt TDP), Balanced (12W), or Enthusiast (35W) modes.

The chip is part of AMD’s “Lucienne” lineup, which means it features Zen 2 CPU cores and Radeon Vega 8 graphics, so it won’t offer the same level of performance as a Zen 3 or newer chip like the Ryzen 7 5800U or Ryzen 7 6800U. But it’s still not a bad processor, especially for a thin and light notebook.

The VIA 15 Pro measures 356.4 x 233.7x 16.8mm (14″ x 9.2″ x 0.67″) and includes a 93 Wh battery (which is screwed in place, but theoretically replaceable if you open up the chassis). The laptop comes with a 65 watt charger.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

1 x DC power input

Other features include an HD webcam with Windows Hello-compatible face recognition support, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5, stereo speakers, a backlit keyboard, and a Precision touchpad.

The €1,249 starting price is for a model with 8GB of RAM and a 500GB Samsung 980 SSD, but both memory and storage are user upgradeable – without necessarily removing the components that come with the computer, since there are spare slots for both. Schenker says the laptop supports DDR4-3200 dual-channel memory and PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA III SSD storage.

Also new from the company is the 3.7 pound Schenker Work 15 laptop with a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, up to an Intel Core i7-1260P Alder Lake processor and support for up to 64GB of RAM and two M.2 2280 slots (one for PCIe 4.0 x4 storage and the other for PCIe 3.0 x4), and 17 inch model with similar specs, but a larger display (still 1080p though), and bigger chassis (the Schenker Work 17 weighs in at nearly 5 pounds).