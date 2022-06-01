The Quartz64 Model B is a credit card-sized single-board computer powered by a Rockchip RK3566 processor and featuring Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, audio, and USB ports plus a 40-pin Raspberry Pi-compatible GPIO header.

First announced over a year ago, the board is finally available for purchase from the Pine Store: a model with 4GB of LPDDR RAM sells for $60.

According to Pine64, the Quartz64 Model B also supports 2GB or 8GB of RAM and could be configured with up to 128GB of eMMC flash storage. But the 4GB RAM/no storage option seems to be the only model available at the moment.

The board’s RK3566 processor features four ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores a 2 GHz, Mali-G52 MP2 graphics, and a neural network engine with up to 0.8 TOPS of AI performance.

Other features include built-in support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, an M.2 slot for PCIe Gen 2 cards, MIPI-DSI and MIPI-CSI display and camera connectors, a real time clock, and a microSD card reader for storage. The board has one USB 3.0 port and two USB 2.0 ports, plus an IR receiver for use with a remote control. The board works with 5V/3A power adapters.

While this isn’t Pine64’s first device to feature the processor, it’s more compact and consumer-friendly than the developer-centric Quartz64 Model-A that launched last year.

According to the Pine64 Wiki, both Quartz64 products support operating systems including Manjaro ARM, Arch Linux ARM, Tiaonocore DKI, and NetBSD.

via Pine64 May 2022 Update

