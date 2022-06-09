The One Netbook T1 is a 2-in-1 tablet with a 13 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel display, support for touch and pen input, and an optional keyboard folio case. Basically it’s One Netbook’s answer to Microsoft’s Surface Pro line of tablets. But while Microsoft’s latest Surface models ship with 11th-gen Intel Core processors, the One Netbook T1 is one of the first tablets powered by 12th-gen Intel Core chips.

It goes up for pre-order today through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, with early bird pricing starting as low as $599… although you’ll need to pay considerably more for a model with top tier specs. One Netbook loaned me a tablet to test. I’ve only been using it for a few days so far, so I will update this article with more notes on battery life and performance after I’ve had time for more tests. But here are some initial observations.

This is the first Windows tablet to bear the One Netbook name. It’s a small Chinese company that’s been producing mini-laptops and handheld gaming PCs for the past few years. But One Netbook is a subsidiary of Chinese PC maker VOYO, a company that’s been making tablets for years. The first time we heard about this tablet, it was actually going to be called the VOYO VBook 2023.

While One Netbook has been promoting the tablet up until now as the first to ship with an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, the company is actually offering three different processor options. The $599 starting price will only get you a tablet with an Intel Pentium Gold 8505 processor, which is a 15-watt, 5-core, 6-thread chip with Intel UHD graphics.

The company is also offering Intel Core i5-1240P and Intel Core i7-1260P processor options, but prices for those models are much higher. During the first 48 hours of crowdfunding, you’ll be able to reserve a Core i5 tablet with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $899, but after that the price goes up to $969 during crowdfunding. And after the campaign ends, that model will have a retail price of $1,119.

Models with Intel Core i7-1260P chips are even more expensive, with prices starting at $1,139 during the 48-hour Super Early Bird sale, $1,199 for the rest of the Indiegogo campaign and $1,399 at retail.

Optional accessories cost extra, including a $39 stylus, $59 folio keyboard, and $29 carrying case.

One Netbook T1 pricing Super Early Bird Early Bird Retail Pentium Gold 8505 / 8GB + 256GB $599 $599 $719 Core i5-1240P / 16GB + 512GB) $899 $969 $1,119 Core i7-1260P (16GB + 1TB) $1,139 $1,199 $1,399 Core i7-1260P (16GB + 2TB) $1,239 $1,299 $1,499

One Netbook sent me a Core i5/16GB/512GB model for testing, and it seems like a reasonably well-built device with a sturdy aluminum body, an adjustable kickstand that supports any angle up to 160 degrees, and a 350 nit display that’s bright, sharp, and offers good viewing angles and which responds well to touch and pen input.

The stylus included with my demo unit, by the way, is an active pen with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, two buttons, and a USB-C port that allows you to recharge the pen’s battery. Since the tablet complies with Microsoft’s Pen Protocol, it should also work with Surface tablets, and alternately you can use a Surface Pen or other MPP pen with the T1.

The built-in stereo speakers are nothing to write home about, and the 2MP/720p webcam is probably best described as better-than-nothing. But that’s pretty typical of most thin and light laptops and tablets.

Measuring about 12.8″ x 7.8″ x 0.4″ and weighing about 2.2 pounds, the T1 is a bit large and clunky to actually hold in your hands as a tablet, but if you’re sitting down and resting the bottom on your legs, you may not notice the weight as much and you may appreciate the size while watching videos or surfing the web.

But like most modern Windows tablets, the One Netbook T1 isn’t designed just to be used as a slate. It works with a folio keyboard cover that attaches magnetically to the bottom of the tablet and connects to a set of pogo pins, which means the keyboard doesn’t need its own battery and you don’t have to worry about an unreliable wireless connection between the computer and keyboard.

That’s about all the nice things I can say about the keyboard though. The felt/faux-suede finish on the folio is a dust magnet that looks pretty messy after just a day of carrying it around my house. Even worse, it’s a pain to type on.

The keyboard wobbles when I type and has fairly shallow key travel, both of which I could probably learn to live with. But the touchpad also offers little to no palm rejection, which means the cursor keeps moving unpredictably as a my palm brushes against it while I type.

This means that sometimes I’ll end up entering text in the wrong part of a document, deleting the wrong item, or even switching focus to another app altogether mid-sentence.

Fortunately you don’t have to use the official keyboard. I had no problem pairing a Bluetooth keyboard with the tablet and using that instead. You can also obviously plug in a wired keyboard.

In fact, I spent a day using the One Netbook T1 as a desktop replacement by plugging it into an external monitor, keyboard, mouse, and speakers.

It was more than able to keep up with my daily workload involving researching and writing articles for Liliputing with up to two dozen Google Chrome browser tabs open at a time while streaming music and doing some lightweight image editing.

That said, this is the first device I’ve tested to feature a 12th-gen Intel Core processor and quite honestly I found performance to be adequate, but somewhat underwhelming. With a 28-watt, 12-core, 16-thead processor based on Intel’s latest architecture, the One Netbook T1 should be able to run circles around some of the other recent devices I’ve tested with synthetic benchmarks. It doesn’t.

If I had to guess, I’d say that’s because the One Netbook T1 is designed to be a thin and light device. It has a single fan for active cooling, but the fan never gets particularly loud. And while that’s generally a good thing for a mobile computer, it also means that the processor doesn’t really have a lot of headroom to run at full blast before it gets hot and throttles the speed to keep the system from overheating.

At that rate, I have to wonder why One Netbook didn’t just opt for a more energy-efficient processor. For example, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano I reviewed last year has an Intel Core i5-1130G7 processor designed to run at 7-15 watts, although it can hit up to 40 watts for brief periods. The One Netbook T1 I tested has a 28-watt Core i5-1240P chip with an upper power limit of 64 watts.

Guess which one scored higher in the Cinebench multi-core test?

The One Netbook T1 did notch a higher single-core score, and it also came out ahead in some other tests including GeekBench and PassMark, but the scores were closer than I would have expected and the ThinkPad X1 with the Core i5-1130G7 processor came out ahead in PCMark.

One Netbook, which as been focusing rather heavily on mobile gaming over the past year or so, also suggests that the T1 tablet can be used for gaming on the go. But in my initial tests, it might not be the best choice for gaming.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 with a lower-power, previous-gen Core i5 processor scored higher in 3DMark’s Time Spy, Fire Strike, and Night Raid benchmarks. So did an HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop with a Ryzen 7 5800U processor, and the GPD Win 3 handheld gaming PC with an Intel Core i7-1195G7 chip.

In fact, One Netbook even sells devices with better gaming performance. Last year I reviewed the first ONEXPLAYER handheld gaming PC. It has an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics and managed to outperform the One Netbook T1 in all of those 3DMark benchmarks… and that’s the least powerful member of the ONEXPLAYER lineup. These days the company offers models with Core i7-1195G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processors which should perform even better.

So while the One Netbook T1 may be one of the first tablets to ship with a 12th-gen Intel Core processor, I highly doubt it will be one of the fastest. It’s possible that models with Core i7-1260P chips might score higher in synthetic benchmarks than the Core i5 model I’ve tested, but if the issue really is thermal constraints, I wouldn’t necessarily bet on it.

Look, I’m not saying the One Netbook T1 is by any means sluggish. It’s a reasonably powerful computer with a compact design. It’s just that a key selling point is that this is one of the first tablets powered by a 12th-gen Intel Core processor and, at least so far, it doesn’t look like that actually offers much of an advantage over devices with 11th-gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 5000U processors.

Of course, there’s only so much that synthetic benchmarks can tell you. I plan to continue using the One Netbook T1 over the coming days and will update you on real-world performance. I also plan to try booting a Linux distro or two on the tablet, so stay tuned for that. And I haven’t had the tablet long enough to really draw any conclusions about battery life or charging time, although theoretically the small 65W USB-C charger should be able to make short work of the tablet’s 46.2 Wh battery if it does run dry quickly.

A few other notes about the One Netbook T1:

It has a decent set of ports including two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port (for power or data), a mini HDMI port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader.

There’s an Intel AX201 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

RAM is soldered to the mainboard, but storage is user replaceable thanks to an M.2 2280 slot.

It’s surprisingly easy to open up the tablet and get at the SSD. Just lift the kickstand, remove the six screws holding the bottom of the case in place, and a portion of the display will pop open.

Use a plastic prying tool to carefully work your way around the rest of the edges and you can remove the screen and get access to all of the tablet’s internal components. Just make sure not to pry too hard or you might break some of the plastic latches that hold the screen in place.

The SSD that came with my demo unit is a PCIe NVMe drive that offers pretty decent read and write speeds, but it’s nice to know that there’s an option to upgrade to a higher capacity drive if you need it.

Overall, the One Netbook T1 seems like a decent little tablet with a good display, decent build quality, a nice set of ports, and performance that may not be quite as amazing as I’d hoped, but which is certainly acceptable.

With prices starting as low as $599 during crowdfunding, it’s also competitively priced with Microsoft’s Surface tablets… in theory. But at that price you’re only getting a model with a Pentium chip and 8GB of RAM. Prices are much higher for models with Intel Core processors and 16GB of RAM.

Personally, if I was going to spend that kind of money on a computer, I’d probably opt for a laptop rather than a tablet. But that’s because I’m much more productive with a keyboard than I am with a stylus. And I’ve never found folio-style detachable keyboards to be quite as useful as a good solid laptop keyboard. That’s especially true of the One Netbook T1 keyboard, which I’ve found to be practically unusable.

One Netbook T1 specs Display 13 inches

2160 x 1440 pixels

IPS LCD

350 nits

25 ms response time

72% NTSC color gamut

Pen support Processor Intel Pentium Gold 8505 (5 cores, 6 threads, up to 4.4 GHz, 15-55 watts)

Intel Core i5-1240P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.4 GHz, 28-64 watts)

Intel Core i7-1260P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.7 GHz, 28-64 watts) Graphics 1.1 GHz Intel UHD with 48 eu (Pentium 8505)

1.3 GHz Intel Iris Xe with 80 eu (Core i5-1240P)

1.4 GHz Intel Iris Xe with 96 eu (Core i7-1260P) RAM 8GB or 16GB

LPDDR5-5200 Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB

M.2 2280

PCIe 3.0 x4 Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x mini HDMI

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

Pogo pins (for keyboard) Wireless Intel AX201

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 Webcam 2MP / 720p Battery 46.2 Wh (12,000 mAh / 3.85V) Charging 65W USB-C GaN charger Materials Aluminum Dimensions 326 x 198 x 10.7mm

12.83″ x 7.8″ x 0.42″ Weight 980 grams

2.16 pounds Price Tablet $599 – $1,299 (crowdfunding)

$719 – $1,499 (retail) Accessories $59 – Magnetic Keyboard (crowdfunding)

$39 – Stylus (crowdfunding)

$29 – Carrying case (crowdfunding)

You can reserve a One Netbook T1 by backing the company’s Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, and One Netbook says it will begin shipping tablets to backers in August.