Apple makes it famously difficult to run anything other than iOS on iPhones and iPads. But from time to time hackers have found ways to install different operating systems.

The latest example? Now you can boot Linux on iPhones, iPads, and other devices released around 2013 and 2014 thanks to a new project from Kondrad Dybcio and Markuss Broks.

Dybcio explains that after spending a few years trying on and off to find a way to boot Linux on an old iPhone 5S, inspired by the work of the folks behind projects like Project Sandcastle (Android or Linux for the iPhone 7 series), and Asahi Linux (Linux for Macs with Apple Silicon), he and Broks recently made a breakthrough that allowed Linux to boot on devices with Apple A7, A8, and A8X processors.

In case it wasn’t obvious, the process of booting Linux on an iOS device involves jailbreaking your device and wiping any data that’s currently on it. And it looks like things are still in the early stages – I’ve seen multiple images on Twitter of Linux booting on various iOS devices in recent days, but they’re all showing a command line interface rather than a graphical user interface.

But if you’d like to try your hand, you can find open source tools and instructions near the end of Dybcio’s Linux on A7-A8X writeup. And in case you’re wondering which Apple devices shipped with the processors covered by this hack, here’s a list:

Apple devices with: Apple A7 Apple A8 Apple A8X iPhone 5S

iPad Air (1st-gen)

iPad mini (2nd-gen)

iPad mini (3rd-gen) iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPod touch (6th-gen)

iPad mini (4th-gen)

Apple TV (4th-gen)

Apple HomePod iPad Air (2nd-gen)

iPad Air 2 running Linux 5.18, now with Tux 🙂 https://t.co/qWENCvOd6e pic.twitter.com/xBGHaRvJ7L — Markuss Broks 🦆 (@quaack723) June 1, 2022

after a bit of workarounds it also works on iphone 6 pic.twitter.com/myMVFIsOus — Ivaylo Ivanov (@ivoszbg) June 3, 2022