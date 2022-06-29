As promised earlier this year, you can now buy genuine replacement parts for Pixel phones from internet repair shop iFixit. Kits that also include the tools you may need to perform at-home repairs are also available for purchase.

Google says genuine parts are available for Pixel 2 through Pixel 6 series phones.

Google Pixel 5a screen repair kit (iFixit)
Replacement parts include screens, batteries, and rear camera modules for most phones. In some cases iFixit will also sell you a front-facing camera, charging assembly, earpiece speaker, or other components.

Price range from as low as $3 for a Pixel 4a earpiece to nearly $200 for a Pixel 6 Pro screen assembly kit. But even that is probably cheaper than buying a new phone (although I’m not sure how much cheaper it is than taking your phone to a repair shop and paying someone else to replace a cracked screen for you).

Interestingly, Google’s partnership means that “genuine” parts are now available for iFixit for Pixel 2 or newer devices. But if you’re cool with buying third-party repair tools, there are also “compatible” screens, speakers, charging components, and other gear for the first-gen Pixel as well as for even older Google Nexus phones.

