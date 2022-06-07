Razer may have been the first company to introduce a laptop with a 240 Hz OLED display, but rival PC maker MSI is the first to actually begin selling one… or at least taking pre-orders.

The new MSI Raider GE67 HX is a gaming laptop with the same 15.6 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel, 240 Hz OLED display as the one Razer will use in its upcoming Razer Blade 15 laptop. But while Razer’s notebook will sell for $3500 and up, prices for the MSI Raider GE67 HX start at $2499. It’s up for pre-order now from B&H.

That’s still a lot of money to spend on a Windows laptop, but you get a lot of laptop for the money. In addition to one of the first notebooks with a 240 Hz OLED display, the base price includes an Intel Core i7-12800HX processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory, and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe solid state storage.

MSI also offers configurations with up to a Core i9-12900HX processor and to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, and the company notes that the notebooks support up to 64GB of RAM and feature two M.2 slots for dual storage.

The notebook also supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, had HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports plus a headset jack, SD card reader and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port.

It has a mechanical keyboard with per-key RGB backlighting and Cherry MX switches and stereo two watt speakers. The MSI Raider GE67 HX is powered by a 99.9 Wh battery and comes with a 330 watt power supply. The notebook measures 14.1″ x 10.5″ x 0.9″ and weighs about 5.2 pounds.