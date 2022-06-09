The Moto G62 is a smartphone with a 6.5 inch, FHD+ display featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, while the new Moto G42 is a 4G LTE model with a slightly smaller display that tops out at 60 Hz, but which is an OLED screen.

Both are budget or mid-range devices with Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 or Snapdragon 600 series processors and just 4GB of RAM, but it’s interesting to see premium display features like 120 Hz screens or OLED displays filter down to the budget range.

Moto G62

The new phones are launching first Brazil, and should be available in Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East “in the coming weeks.” There’s no word on if or when either model will find its way to North America.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the new phones:

Moto G62Moto G42
Display6.5 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
IPS LCD
120 Hz		6.4 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
OLED
60 Hz
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 480+Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
RAM4GB4GB
Storage128GB128GB
OSAndroid 12Android 12
Cameras (rear)50MP primary
8MP ultra-wide
2MP macro		50MP primary
8MP ultra-wide
2MP macro
Camera (front)16MP16MP
Battery5,000 mAh5,000 mAh
Charging20W20W
PortsUSB Type-C
3.5mm audio		USB Type-C
3.5mm audio
AudioStereo speakers
3.5mm audio		 Stereo speakers
3.5mm audio
Wireless5G
NFC
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
Dual nano SIM (or single SIM + microSD card)		4G LTE
NFC
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Nano SIM (or single SIM + microSD card)
SensorsAccelerometer
Proximity
Ambient Light
Gyroscope
Compass
Fingerprint (side)		Accelerometer
Proximity
Ambient Light
Gyroscope
Compass
Fingerprint (side)
Dimensions161.8 x 74 x 8.6mm160.4 x 73.5 x 8mm
Weight184 grams175 grams

One thing to keep in mind is that while the Moto G42 has a Snapdragon 600 series processor, which would normally indicate that it’s a better chip than the Snapdragon 480+ found in the Moto G62, Motorola is actually using an older Snapdragon 680 chip here.

The Snapdragon 480+ is a 2.2 GHz octa-core ARM Cortex-A76 processor with Adreno 619 graphics, while the Snapdragon 680 is a 2.4 GHz octa-core ARM Cortex-A73 chip with Adreno 610 graphics.

Moto G42

via Motorola, xda-developers, and GSM Arena

