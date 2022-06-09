The Moto G62 is a smartphone with a 6.5 inch, FHD+ display featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, while the new Moto G42 is a 4G LTE model with a slightly smaller display that tops out at 60 Hz, but which is an OLED screen.
Both are budget or mid-range devices with Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 or Snapdragon 600 series processors and just 4GB of RAM, but it’s interesting to see premium display features like 120 Hz screens or OLED displays filter down to the budget range.
The new phones are launching first Brazil, and should be available in Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East “in the coming weeks.” There’s no word on if or when either model will find its way to North America.
Here’s a run-down of key specs for the new phones:
|Moto G62
|Moto G42
|Display
|6.5 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
IPS LCD
120 Hz
|6.4 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
OLED
60 Hz
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|128GB
|OS
|Android 12
|Android 12
|Cameras (rear)
|50MP primary
8MP ultra-wide
2MP macro
|50MP primary
8MP ultra-wide
2MP macro
|Camera (front)
|16MP
|16MP
|Battery
|5,000 mAh
|5,000 mAh
|Charging
|20W
|20W
|Ports
|USB Type-C
3.5mm audio
|USB Type-C
3.5mm audio
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
3.5mm audio
| Stereo speakers
3.5mm audio
|Wireless
|5G
NFC
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
Dual nano SIM (or single SIM + microSD card)
|4G LTE
NFC
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Nano SIM (or single SIM + microSD card)
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
Proximity
Ambient Light
Gyroscope
Compass
Fingerprint (side)
|Accelerometer
Proximity
Ambient Light
Gyroscope
Compass
Fingerprint (side)
|Dimensions
|161.8 x 74 x 8.6mm
|160.4 x 73.5 x 8mm
|Weight
|184 grams
|175 grams
One thing to keep in mind is that while the Moto G42 has a Snapdragon 600 series processor, which would normally indicate that it’s a better chip than the Snapdragon 480+ found in the Moto G62, Motorola is actually using an older Snapdragon 680 chip here.
The Snapdragon 480+ is a 2.2 GHz octa-core ARM Cortex-A76 processor with Adreno 619 graphics, while the Snapdragon 680 is a 2.4 GHz octa-core ARM Cortex-A73 chip with Adreno 610 graphics.
via Motorola, xda-developers, and GSM Arena