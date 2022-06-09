The Moto G62 is a smartphone with a 6.5 inch, FHD+ display featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, while the new Moto G42 is a 4G LTE model with a slightly smaller display that tops out at 60 Hz, but which is an OLED screen.

Both are budget or mid-range devices with Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 or Snapdragon 600 series processors and just 4GB of RAM, but it’s interesting to see premium display features like 120 Hz screens or OLED displays filter down to the budget range.

The new phones are launching first Brazil, and should be available in Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East “in the coming weeks.” There’s no word on if or when either model will find its way to North America.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the new phones:

Moto G62 Moto G42 Display 6.5 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

IPS LCD

120 Hz 6.4 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

OLED

60 Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 RAM 4GB 4GB Storage 128GB 128GB OS Android 12 Android 12 Cameras (rear) 50MP primary

8MP ultra-wide

2MP macro 50MP primary

8MP ultra-wide

2MP macro Camera (front) 16MP 16MP Battery 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 20W 20W Ports USB Type-C

3.5mm audio USB Type-C

3.5mm audio Audio Stereo speakers

3.5mm audio Stereo speakers

3.5mm audio Wireless 5G

NFC

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

Dual nano SIM (or single SIM + microSD card) 4G LTE

NFC

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

Nano SIM (or single SIM + microSD card) Sensors Accelerometer

Proximity

Ambient Light

Gyroscope

Compass

Fingerprint (side) Accelerometer

Proximity

Ambient Light

Gyroscope

Compass

Fingerprint (side) Dimensions 161.8 x 74 x 8.6mm 160.4 x 73.5 x 8mm Weight 184 grams 175 grams

One thing to keep in mind is that while the Moto G42 has a Snapdragon 600 series processor, which would normally indicate that it’s a better chip than the Snapdragon 480+ found in the Moto G62, Motorola is actually using an older Snapdragon 680 chip here.

The Snapdragon 480+ is a 2.2 GHz octa-core ARM Cortex-A76 processor with Adreno 619 graphics, while the Snapdragon 680 is a 2.4 GHz octa-core ARM Cortex-A73 chip with Adreno 610 graphics.

via Motorola, xda-developers, and GSM Arena